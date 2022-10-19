Lenovo is having a SURPRISE SALE on 4K monitors

As a graphics designer, it’s often hard to find a good screen at a reasonable price, which is why this sale from Lenovo on a few of its monitors is a great opportunity to pick one up. Not only are the displays 4K but they also have features like single-cable connection and extensive color gamut coverage. That said, these aren’t great for gaming, so if you want something a bit more versatile, be sure to check gaming monitor deals for different options.

ThinkVision T32p-20 — $499, was $734

While the ThinkVision T32p-20 doesn’t have a compelling name, it does have several features that make it excellent for productivity and graphical work. For example, it features a 4K resolution and covers 99% of sRGB, which is pretty impressive for a screen that costs slightly less than $500. It also has an extended 31.5-inch screen that gives you a bit of extra real estate to work with, which can come in handy when working, but if that isn’t enough for you, the base of the monitor has a slot for your smartphone so that you can use it as an additional screen as well. Even better, if you want to avoid a lot of cable clutter, you can connect the monitor with just one USB-C cable that delivers both the video and power, the same tech that the ThinkVision P27h-20 has, which showed up on our list of best USB-C monitors.

Lenovo Qreator 27 — $637, was $750

If you’re looking for desktop monitor deals that not only work well for graphic design but are also snazzy, the Qreator 27 is a great option, especially with its stylish metal stand. It has massive coverage of the color gamut, including 98% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB, and even supports HDR, which is a huge plus if you’re creating content for a broader and modern audience. It also has a few smart features, such as an embedded wireless charger and the ability to run off a single USB-C cable, so it’s pretty smart all around. While it is slightly smaller at 27 inches, it still packs a punch, even for the slightly higher price, and the IPS panel with 4K resolution, paired with all the other perks, make this a monitor well worth grabbing.

