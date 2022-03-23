Save $300 on a Lenovo Yoga Tab during Best Buy’s FLASH SALE

Best Buy is having a flash sale today that’s seeing major discounts on great tech, including some really great tablet deals. Among them is a great discount on the Lenovo Yoga Tab, which sees the price of the popular 13-inch tablet dropped all the way to just $380. That’s a massive savings of $300 from its regular price of $680, and free shipping and in-store pickup are available as well, as is three free months of YouTube Premium. This deal is time sensitive and the clock is ticking, but whatever your mobile computing needs may be, if a tablet fits the bill, this great deal is one worth pouncing on.

With the need for a mobile computing device growing in a world becoming increasingly more digital and remote, the Lenovo Yoga Tab is a great option for anyone on a budget. While its price point with this discount may give pause to somebody looking for a tremendously capable device, rest assured the Lenovo Yoga Tab knows how to power through a work day or some binge watching. It features a 2K resolution touchscreen that’s ideal for gaming and streaming HD content, and its octa-core processor will keep you cranking through the day.

Additionally, as you’ll find in all of the best Android tablets, the Lenovo Yoga Tab brings long battery life, keeping your searches for an outlet minimal throughout the day. It has a great front-facing camera for photos and videoconferencing, so you can keep up with the people you need to. And if you’re more of a gamer than a worker, know the Lenovo Yoga Tab can suit your needs, as it features a gaming-optimized GPU in the Qualcomm Adreno 650.

It’s not often a great tablet drops to the price point the Lenovo Yoga Tab is at during the flash sale at Best Buy. Currently you can grab a Lenovo Yoga Tab for just $380, a savings of $300 from its regular price of $680. Included with your purchase is free shipping, as well as three free months of YouTube Premium to help you break the tablet in. The clock is ticking on this deal, though, so click over to Best Buy and claim yours while you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations