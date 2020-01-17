Amazon drops 22% off the stunning Master & Dynamic MH40 wireless headphones

As a relative newcomer to the headphone game, we were pleasantly surprised by the undeniable style and quality that Master & Dynamic has brought to the table. Combining premium materials, vintage aesthetics, and good sound quality, the company broke into the audio scene with its flagship wired MH40 headphones five years ago. Enter the wireless era and M&D cut off the cords of the MH40 while still retaining the retro-cool elegance that it has been known for. Right now, you can purchase these vintage-looking yet thoroughly modern wireless cans for a cool $55 less on Amazon. Get them for $194 instead of their normal retail price of $249.

We simply cannot start discussing the Master & Dynamic MH40 wireless headphones without first mentioning its incredible design. With a market that’s dominated by black and gray blandness, the MH40’s unique combination of leather, metal, aluminum, and lambskin makes for an astonishingly luxurious and sophisticated piece of audio tech. Considering it’s almost devoid of plastic, it’s quite surprising how light these headphones are at just 267 grams. Even though they aren’t big, we kind of wish that M&D found a way to make the earcups fold in so they wouldn’t take up too much room in the bag. The earcups attach via magnets to memory foam earpads, which is very convenient in case you need to replace them. They’re also very comfortable and do a good job of keeping out unwanted noise.

The MH40 are tuned for precision, not power, so if you’re a fan of deep powerful bass that can make your innards vibrate, look someplace else. These headphones render a wonderfully detailed, rich, and crystal-clear sound that highlight the mids and highs without giving much low-frequency love. What do we mean, exactly? Well, when we listened to David Guetta’s Titanium, the beginning with Sia’s vocals almost brought tears to our eyes.

Connectivity will never be an issue with the MH40. Even when we were several floors away from our phone, they were still able to maintain a strong connection with zero dropouts, something other Bluetooth headphones struggle to do. The MH40 come with two cables: a USB-C for charging, and a USB-C-to-analog for wired listening. Always keep both in your bag because these headphones only last for 18 hours in between charges. While far from being a bad number, that doesn’t really measure up to the monster lifespan of most wireless headphones at the same price range.

The Master & Dynamic MH40 wireless headphones bring a touch of class to your listening sessions. Get them on Amazon today for $194.

