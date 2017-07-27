Score this Megacra Sound Bar for only $80 right now

Upgrade your entertainment center on the cheap with this Megacra Sound Bar, which is currently marked down to $80 on Amazon. The soundbar is the No. 1 new release in the Home Audio Sound Bars on Amazon, is ranked number 4 in the Sound Bars category, and holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating.

The home theater device is a 28-inch, 40-watt, 2.0 channel audio sound bar that is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It has four high-quality speakers and two bass reflex tubes that together deliver incredible room-filling sound for all your movies, television shows, video games, and music. Two three-inch high-performance full-range drivers use NdFeB strong magnetic drive technology and deliver a frequency response range from 20HZ to 20KHZ. With the drivers, you can experience more detailed, higher fidelity audio with a distortion rate of less than one percent.

The two natural silk soft-dome treble drivers are crafted out of natural silk, have a diaphragm that is designed with imported silk film, and have a soft coating surface treatment that prevents the treble from becoming too harsh or blunt. These features make treble sound very delicate yet still powerful. The sound bar also features integrated DSP technology that delivers amazingly clear, crisp, and precise audio.

With a built-in Bluetooth 4.0, you can seamlessly stream from various Bluetooth-enabled devices, including the Amazon Echo Dot, within a 33-foot range. It’s easy to connect it to your TV, tablet, or computer via the including optical, coaxial, RCA, and USB input. The sound bar is also compatible with Logitech Harmony IR learning universal remote controls.

This 2017 model is designed for easy placement and simple operation. It comes with a convenient wall-mounting template that makes mounting it on a wall or placing on a cabinet a very straightforward process requiring only a few minutes. If you don’t like the idea of having holes in your wall, you can opt to purchase a universal sound bar bracket and mount it under your TV. The sound bar comes with a 45-day replacement guarantee and lifetime technical support.

This Megacra Sound Bar normally retails for $100 but is currently marked down to $80 on Amazon, providing a $20 (20-percent) discount.

