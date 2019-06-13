Digital Trends
Amazon cuts prices on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go

Lucas Coll
By

The tablet market is becoming more and more crowded, and the growing popularity of 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops doesn’t make your choice any easier. On the other hand, you’ve got a good number of different tablet options available today than you did just five years ago, so you’re no longer stuck with iOS or even Android – even Microsoft has thrown its own hat into the ring with its excellent Surface lineup, and a couple of our favorites are on sale right now.

The Microsoft Surface series is a welcome and much-needed alternative to other tablets like the iPad or Galaxy Tab for techies who prefer the Windows operating system. Since the Surface Pro and Surface Go use a modified version of Windows 10, you’ll have commonality of file types, software, and accounts between your tablet and a computer that’s already running Windows. If this sounds like something that’s up your alley, then read on to find out how you can score a Surface Pro 6 or its cheaper sibling, the Surface Go, at a nice discount.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

When it comes to Windows tablets, it simply doesn’t get any better than the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. This is the premium model of the Surface family and it’s our favorite 2-in-1 when paired with the Surface Type Cover that transforms it into a featherweight laptop. Its 3:2 touchscreen display is gorgeous, the build quality is matched only by other high-end devices like the iPad (an important consideration for a portable device that’s going to get bumped around a bit), and it has excellent PC-like hardware that delivers great performance for entertainment and work multitasking.

One of the few drawbacks of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is that it’s a little expensive, but Amazon has it on sale right now (with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD) for $797, saving you $102.

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft Surface Go Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 6 is a premium tablet with the price tag that comes with that, but you don’t have to shell out 800 bucks for a solid Windows tablet: The Microsoft Surface Go does a lot for a price that rivals the cheapest laptops out there. Its hardware isn’t as impressive as the Pro 6, but the Surface Go packs a similar design right down to the sturdy construction and beautiful display. It’s also compatible with the Type Cover, so you can use the Surface Go as a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid like the Pro 6.

It’s not quite as good as the high-end Surface Pro 6, but at these prices, it’s hard to complain: The Microsoft Surface Go with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is available for just $349 ($50 off) at the moment, or you can snag the model with a boosted 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD for $487 ($62 off).

