Deals

Amazon takes 75% off this Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door controller with camera

Drake Hawkins
By
momentum niro wifi garage door controller with camera deal wi fi

Make sure your garage door is closed every time you drive out with a smart garage door controller. When it comes to outdoor surveillance cameras, it’s better to be safe than sorry. And you can get your own smart garage door controller without breaking the bank if you buy the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera today. This device is available for a steal at only $50 on Amazon.

While your family’s safety is priceless, budgeting is still an issue when deciding on purchasing smart home security solutions. Amazon’s 75% discount on the usually $200 Momentum Niro might make it easy for you to click the Buy Now button. Save $150 on this Wi-Fi garage door controller with a built-in camera if you order now.

Open or close your garage door from anywhere with the Momentum Niro. Just follow the step-by-step guide that comes in the box to start securing your garage using any iOS or Android device. To be sure, check the list of compatible openers on their website first before you buy.

The Momentum Niro is more than just a Wi-Fi garage door controller. It also features a 720p camera that you can view live from the free app. It has a 110-degree view angle and can pivot for 360 degrees, giving you full coverage of your garage. Thanks to its infrared LEDs, you get clear videos during the day or night.

Footage recorded with Momentum Niro’s built-in camera can be stored in the company’s free 24-hour cloud storage program. You can also insert a MicroSD card to the device if you prefer a more private storage option.

For your further peace of mind, the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera also has motion sensing abilities. The app will notify you every time movement is detected in your garage while you are not home. This smart garage door controller claims to have a more accurate infrared motion sensor than others in the market, resulting in less “false activation.”

The Momentum Niro smart garage door controller is also capable of real-time two-way talk. This allows you to listen and speak to anyone in your garage through the app. From deterring possible break-in attempts to speaking with your pet, the possibilities for this Wi-Fi garage door controller are almost endless.

Pay only $50 instead of its usual $200 when you get the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera from Amazon today. This sweet 75% deal will attract other buyers, so hurry and order now.

Looking to save on more security cams? Find parental control devices or baby monitors on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet
Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit
Deals

Amazon drops huge 76% discount on Sengled smart bulb with built-in JBL speaker

Set the mood in any room with the Sengled Pulse LED smart bulb with JBL Bluetooth speaker. Order the starter kit from Amazon today at up to 76% off. You can also get each additional satellite bulbs at 71% less.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
nestcam outdoor security camera 2 pack amazon deal hd surveillance
Deals

Save $140 on the 2-pack NestCam outdoor security kit when you buy on Amazon

With two-way audio, 24/7 live video, and intelligent activity detection, the NestCam Outdoor Security Surveillance Camera hits all the right marks in outdoor security. Order the two-pack kit today on Amazon for only $310.
Posted By Erica Katherina
canon eos m100 mirrorless camera amazon walmart deal digital
Deals

Canon’s EOS M100 mirrorless camera gets a $200 discount on Amazon and Walmart

Whether you’re using it for travel, a special occasion, or hobby photography, you'll find love with the Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera. Amazon and Walmart have the same deal on this model, allowing you to get it for only $399.
Posted By Erica Katherina
netgear nighthawk ax8 router deal
Deals

This highly rated Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi router gets a sweet 25% discount

The development of smart homes, online gaming and video streaming has increased the need for faster Wi-Fi. If you have a houseful of Wi-Fi devices, get the Netgear Nighthawk AX8. It is on sale on Amazon and Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps 38mm sport band aluminum case
Deals

Amazon is offering a major 28% discount on the Apple Watch Series 3

Smartwatches are growing in popularity as they provide the convenience to support your day-to-day. Amazon has a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 that brings its list price of $280 down to $200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
SanDisk Extreme SSD
Deals

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable External SSD gets an enormous 61% discount on Amazon

Saving on school essentials is at the top of each college student's mind. Check this deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable External SSD. You can get a 61% discount when you order from Amazon now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Qustodio
Deals

Here’s one thing you need to do before giving your child a smartphone or tablet

Monitoring your kids' digital habits can be a challenge in today’s high-tech age, but great parental control software like Qustodio gives parents a much-needed advantage. Learn how you can protect your child from online dangers for cheap.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hp envy asus gaming laptop best buy student deals x360 2 in 1 15 6 inch touchscreen lifestyle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $150 off HP and Asus laptops in its back-to-school sale

With Best Buy’s back-to-school deals, you have a chance to get many discounts on various tech devices like laptops. We have already listed here the best laptop deals from Best Buy’s big sale for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
UE Megaboom in rain
Deals

Get the UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for its lowest price with our exclusive code

Talk about a great deal. Digital Trends teamed up with Daily Steals to slash $180 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom (henceforth known as UE Megaboom), dropping the price down to just $70. Seriously.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a great portable tablet with a unique desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions that let you in on up to a 23% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

High-quality coffee makers usually carry a steep price tag, so a 20% price cut can possibly make all the difference. Lucky for you, Amazon is in the mood to brew up savings by putting this $200 machine on sale for $160.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g903 lightspeed wireless
Deals

Play better than ever with these Logitech gaming mouse deals on Amazon

Whether you’re new to the world of PC gaming or just looking to replace your old, clunky gaming mouse, we have you covered. We scouted three Logitech mouse deals on Amazon that can help you achieve better gaming performance.
Posted By Erica Katherina
under armour backpack sale
Deals

Under Armour cuts an extra 25% off backpacks for your back-to-school needs

With a new school year around the corner, now’s the time for deals on backpacks. Under Armour is running its own back-to-school sale right now which knocks another 25% off already-discounted backpacks, clothing, and more.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hamilton beach trueair air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Breathe easier with the Hamilton Beach TrueAir, now only $60 on Amazon

Looking to get an air purifier for your bedroom or office? Check out the Hamilton Beach TrueAir. It has efficient cleaning power to get rid of airborne pollutants so you can enjoy fresher air. Order it on Amazon for only $60.
Posted By Erica Katherina