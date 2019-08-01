Share

Make sure your garage door is closed every time you drive out with a smart garage door controller. When it comes to outdoor surveillance cameras, it’s better to be safe than sorry. And you can get your own smart garage door controller without breaking the bank if you buy the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera today. This device is available for a steal at only $50 on Amazon.

While your family’s safety is priceless, budgeting is still an issue when deciding on purchasing smart home security solutions. Amazon’s 75% discount on the usually $200 Momentum Niro might make it easy for you to click the Buy Now button. Save $150 on this Wi-Fi garage door controller with a built-in camera if you order now.

Open or close your garage door from anywhere with the Momentum Niro. Just follow the step-by-step guide that comes in the box to start securing your garage using any iOS or Android device. To be sure, check the list of compatible openers on their website first before you buy.

The Momentum Niro is more than just a Wi-Fi garage door controller. It also features a 720p camera that you can view live from the free app. It has a 110-degree view angle and can pivot for 360 degrees, giving you full coverage of your garage. Thanks to its infrared LEDs, you get clear videos during the day or night.

Footage recorded with Momentum Niro’s built-in camera can be stored in the company’s free 24-hour cloud storage program. You can also insert a MicroSD card to the device if you prefer a more private storage option.

For your further peace of mind, the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera also has motion sensing abilities. The app will notify you every time movement is detected in your garage while you are not home. This smart garage door controller claims to have a more accurate infrared motion sensor than others in the market, resulting in less “false activation.”

The Momentum Niro smart garage door controller is also capable of real-time two-way talk. This allows you to listen and speak to anyone in your garage through the app. From deterring possible break-in attempts to speaking with your pet, the possibilities for this Wi-Fi garage door controller are almost endless.

Pay only $50 instead of its usual $200 when you get the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera from Amazon today. This sweet 75% deal will attract other buyers, so hurry and order now.

