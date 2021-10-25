The best Black Friday deals are here already with the Walmart Black Friday deals going on looking particularly sweet right now. If you’re looking for the best offers right now on all kinds of things from laptops to robot vacuums, read on while we guide you through them. There’s sure to be something here for you.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential — $30, was $49

Offering a big and bold display, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a great way of checking the time from across the room. Ideally designed for any room, it has a 4-inch LED display along with a built-in dimmable night-light. With Google Assistant support, you can easily speak to it to check the time, weather, set times for cooking, or even make hands-free calls. Alongside that is a microphone-mute toggle button for those quieter times, plus — of course — you can use it to control all your smart devices too. It’s a great way of making your home smarter in a more traditional looking way.

Roku Ultra — $66, was $99

With a chunky discount, the Roku Ultra is a great way to get involved in the Roku streaming world. The Roku Ultra promises a lightning-fast interface with all the streaming services you could need including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max. With 4K support, your 4K TV will offer fantastic pictures through this device with Dolby Vision support as well as Dolby Atmos. You can control your TV through the Roku voice remote too so it’s easy to control everything about your home setup with your voice.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $129, $299

One of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals out there right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is available for just $129 and offers some features you might see in the best Chromebooks. It has a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. Best of all, it’s a convertible Chromebook so you can use its 11.6-inch touchscreen to get more hands-on with your work than simply typing it all up. With up to 15 hours of battery life, it’s ideal for working while on the move all day long before relaxing with your favorite streaming shows in the evenings.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge — $149, was $350

One of the best robot vacuums out there, the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is down to just $149 right now. It offers plenty of useful features including the ability to map your home and use its path tracking sensor to negotiate the best route around your house. Alongside that is an ultra-strong 2,000Pa of suction power so your living space is cleaner in no time at all. App control means you can check its cleaning history regularly plus you can use boundary strips to set where you want to be off-limits. It’s a truly versatile robot vacuum cleaner at a fantastic price.

27-inch HP 27m Monitor — $175, was $199

Black Friday monitor deals are looking pretty sweet such as this great HP 27-inch monitor. It’s a 1080p monitor that features both VGA and HDMI ports for maximum compatibility. Alongside that, it has 5 millisecond gray-to-gray response time plus features such as the ability to adjust between a 5 degree forward or 20 degree backward tilt. A low Blue Light mode eases any potential eyestrain too plus it promises reduced power consumption too.

HP Laptop 14-FQ0030NR — $270

The best Black Friday laptop deals offer great value for money and that includes the HP Laptop 14-FQ0030NR. From one of the best laptop brands, the HP Laptop 14-FQ0030NR offers an AMD processor, 4GB of memory, plus 64GB of eMMC storage. It might not be the most powerful but it’s ideally suited for taking between class or for work. It’s thin and portable with good battery life and it runs Windows 10 in S mode so it’s highly compatible with everything you could need.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations