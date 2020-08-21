Nest Learning Thermostat, Ring Video Doorbell prices slashed at Best Buy

Smart devices are gradually becoming mainstream in the domestic landscape. It’s not really hard to see why since these devices make our everyday lives more convenient in many respects. Thinking of upgrading your home into a smarter, more automated abode? We’ve got some Nest Thermostat deals and Ring Doorbells deals for you to check out.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus – $200, was $230

If you want to add security to your doorstep but think that installing an outdoor security camera is kind of overkill, you may want to consider getting the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. This model operates wirelessly which means it can be installed anywhere with just a mounting bracket and screw. Once installed, you can hook it up with other Ring devices in your home through the companion app and then set up tasks.

The Video Doorbell 3 Plus is equipped with a myriad of security features that make it a great first line of protection for your home. It has upgraded motion zone settings that can be customized to focus on designated areas so false notifications are minimized. We also love the Pre-roll feature which lets the camera record a four-second preview video to identify what exactly triggered an alert.

Other convenient features include the two-way audio function which allows you to hear and speak to people from your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled device; a 1080p HD video resolution and a night vision so you can monitor clearly all day and all night; and the record and capture features so you can save and share photos and videos.

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) – $220, was $250

A smart thermostat is a nice investment for your home. It can adjust and regulate the climate (both heating and cooling) conditions of an area without you having to lift a finger. If your smart home is run by Google, might we suggest the Nest Learning Smart Thermostat? This model is actually included in our list of the best smart thermostats mainly because of its learning capabilities. Once installed and the temperature you like is set, it will do the rest.

This Nest thermostat learns your household’s patterns and adjusts the temperature settings based on your habits. After a week of assessment, it will program itself to the temperatures you prefer. When there’s no one home, the Away Mode will automatically be activated to switch to an energy-efficient temperature. The third-generation model is especially efficient as compared to the older models since it has new set of sensors called Farsight that make detection more accurate.

Additionally, this device comes with a companion app so you can adjust it whether you’re in another room or miles away. The app is also useful for monitoring the equipment, getting alerts on dangerous temperatures, and receiving service reminders. You’ll also be able to keep track of how much energy you consume and make necessary temperature adjustments, helping you save on utility bills.

