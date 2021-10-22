Black Friday deals are in full swing even before the big day has arrived. Right now, there are some particularly fantastic Walmart Black Friday deals going on including some great offers on the best TVs, air fryers, tablets, and laptops. With so many offers out there, we thought we’d narrow things down to some key highlights so you know exactly what to buy.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer — $69, was $89

Ordinarily priced at $89, you can snap up this great Ninja AF100 Air Fryer for just $69 at the moment. It’s the ideal size for cooking for the whole family with a nonstick basket offering plenty of room for up to two pounds of French Fries. Alongside that, the air fryer’s temperature range varies from 105F to 400F so you can easily use it to cook and crisp food or choose to dehydrate food to make great snacks too. The easy to clean basket and crisper plate is dishwasher safe too so cleanup duty is a breeze. It easily offers many of the functions of the best air fryers out there.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $129, was $159

Looking for the best Android tablets? With plenty of Black Friday tablet deals going on, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite stands out from the crowd at this price. Reduced by $30, the tablet offers a compact but practical 8.7-inch screen with a slim design and sturdy metal frame. With fast performance and plenty of storage thanks to 32GB of onboard storage space, it’s perfect for working on the move or watching your favorite shows while commuting. A long battery life further helps matters.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $600

As part of the Black Friday laptop deals, how about considering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go? It has a 12.4-inch touchscreen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 128GB of SSD storage. Weighing just 2.45 pounds, it’s comfortably light and portable with up to 13 hours of battery life meaning it’ll last you all day long. Fast charging means you can get that back up to 80% in just an hour too.

70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV — $700, was $800

Black Friday TV deals are almost always great and that’s certainly the case with this 70-inch LG UP7070 4K TV. Coming from one of the best TV brands out there right now, this is easily one of the LG TV deals you should pay attention to. Besides a fantastic 70-inch 4K display, you get the benefit of a quad core processor that enhances every scene through upscaling, plus LG’s webOS which makes it easy to find your favorite shows and apps. Low input lag means this is a great TV for fast moving action such as sports or gaming too.

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop — $1,250

One of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals out there already, you can snap up a Razer Blade 15 Base laptop with a bunch of great specifications. Black Friday laptop deals are always a highlight after all. For your money, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Other useful features include a 15.6-inch full HD display plus a really stylish looking anodized design that works just as well at work as it does when you’re gaming.

