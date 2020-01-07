The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular game consoles around, and it has an absolutely killer lineup of games to play. The system very rarely goes on sale, but right now on eBay, you can score the upgraded-battery version of the system with a big enough discount to buy yourself a game or two.

On eBay, the Nintendo Switch is being offered at $286, down from its standard $300 price, and the model being sold is the newest version introduced in late 2019. This system features a much-improved battery life compared to the 2017 system, and even a better battery life than the Switch Lite. You can get up to 9 hours of gameplay on a single charge, making it perfect for long plane rides or drives, and marathon sessions when you can’t get to a power outlet or your dock.

Every Nintendo Switch system comes with the console itself, the dock, AC adapter, HDMI cable, two Joy-Con controllers, and the Joy-Con grip. This allows you to play with up to one other person out of the box, but you’ll need some games to play. Luckily, not only can you find games being sold for less than $15 on Nintendo’s store, but there are also free-to-play games such as Warframe and Fortnite available to download. Nintendo also published the excellent Tetris 99 battle royale game, which is the perfect choice for play with a single Joy-Con controller.

You will also want to make sure you purchase a Micro SD card for your console, which is another great way to spend the money you saved on the system itself. With 32GB of internal storage, you’ll run out of room on the Switch quickly and won’t be able to download any more games.

We’re sure you’ll fall in love with your Nintendo Switch after spending some time playing its games. Nintendo has published titles like Pokémon Sword and Shield, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Luigi’s Mansion 3, all of which are great choices if you’re looking for something your family can enjoy. For older players, you also have ports of shooters like Doom and Overwatch on the system.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



