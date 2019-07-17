Share

Prime Day may be over but you’ll find a lot of great smart home deals on Google Nest Hub, Home, and Mini smart speakers. If you’re looking to buy Google Home devices, you won’t find any on Amazon but Walmart dropped prices on all Google Home products to stay competitive with its rival’s Prime Day sale event.

Debating whether you’re an Alexa or a Google Assistant fan? We have a full rundown comparison of each smart home device. Read on to find the best deals on smart devices, all available for next-day shipping.

Google Nest Hub – $79

With the Google Nest Hub, — renamed from the Google Home Hub — you can control all your smart devices from a single screen. By simply saying, “Hey Google,” you can check your calendar, commute information, reminders, and much more. You can even command it to play music or videos. Sadly, the only feature not included on this device is a camera, which means no video chatting. You can check out our Google Home Hub review on this device for more information. Usually compared to the Echo Show, here’s how the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show 5 deals compare.

Normally $149, Walmart is offering a hefty $70 discount. You can buy the Google Home Hub for as low as $79 from Walmart with its summer savings sale.

Google Home – $69

Walmart also dropped the price on the classic Google Home. It’s normally priced at $129, but with a $60 discount, you can now get one for only $69. The Google Home has everything you need from a smart home device. Read our full Google Home review on this device for more information. We compared the Google Home versus the Amazon Echo so you know which one is the right smart speaker for you. And to make sure you’re getting the best deal on whichever smart speaker for your home, we compared the Prime Day deals for the Google Home and Amazon Echo.

Get the Google Home for just $69 from Walmart after a $60 discount and get it delivered to your home with next-day shipping.

Google Home Mini – $25

If you’re looking for something small but reliable, The Google Home Mini is for you. Normally $49, Walmart slashed the price by $25. These cute little devices can be a great expansion for your growing smart home by adding one to each bedroom. You can also make this your primary smart hub, but keep in mind that it is the smallest Google Home device and not as feature-packed compared to more expensive models. We have the full specs comparison on Amazon’s most compact device, the Echo Dot, so if you’re looking for an alternative, the Echo Dot went down to $22 on Prime Day. Get the full side-by-side price comparison on the Google Home Mini versus Echo Dot Prime Day prices before buying.

The Google Home Mini is now available for as low as $25 and next day shipping.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.