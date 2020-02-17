Presidents Day may not be regarded as a major holiday but it is a day you can get the most bang for your buck from a couple of sales here and there. If you’ve finally mustered the motivation to adopt a more active lifestyle and looking for a pair of headphones you can take to the gym, wireless in-ear headphones are most probably your best option. This way, you won’t have to awkwardly balance a wobbly headband or find yourself entangled in pesky wires. Today, you can let music fuel your performance and bank on up to $50 worth of savings with Amazon’s deals on the Powerbeats Pro, Bose SoundSport, and Plantronics Backbeat FIT 2100.

Powerbeats Pro — $200 ($50 off)

The Beats brand may have been acquired by Apple back in 2014, and though the Powerbeats Pro is basically under the same umbrella as the much-coveted Apple Airpods 2, it couldn’t be more different in terms of design and build. In comparison to the Powerbeats 3, the Powerbeats Pro has got a lot more going on in a thinner and less obtrusive housing, according to our review. A secure and comfortable fit is assured with ear hooks that serve to keep them in place and with four pairs of ear tips in varying sizes. Chances are, you won’t experience a great deal of noise isolation, but then again, it could be a good safety measure to ensure you don’t lose sight of your surroundings when working out in high-traffic areas. It may not be entirely waterproof, but an IPX4 rating means they are protected against splashes and sweat.

Wireless means not being tethered to a device, and the Powerbeats Pro achieves just that with intuitive controls on the earbuds and Class 1 Bluetooth technology that offers an extended range and fewer dropouts. Apple’s H1 Chip is also in place for quick and easy pairing that allows iOS users to activate Siri. Apple’s Airpods may hold the upper hand when it comes to a seamless connection but the Powerbeats Pro steps up with better audio quality. More than being able to deliver a punchier bass, it also offers impressive instrumental separation, detail, and dynamics. Vocal clarity for calls is likewise guaranteed, supported by a speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target voice and filter out external noise.

Portability is a highly convenient feature, with each earbud providing up to nine hours of runtime while you can bank on the charging case to provide almost two charges yielding a total of 24 hours of use. If that doesn’t cut it, five minutes of fast-fuel charging can give you at least 1.5 hours of playback. It also has motion accelerometers that automatically enters it into sleep mode when not in use to help you conserve power.

The Powerbeats Pro is a worthy investment that can support your active lifestyle. Snag this premium pair of totally wireless headphones while Amazon has it selling for $200 instead of the usual $250.

Bose SoundSport — $99 ($30 off)

The Bose SoundSport isn’t truly wireless with a single cord connecting each earpiece you’ll still be able to remain untethered from your device with both Bluetooth and NFC. A press of a button on the right earbud would be all it takes to power and spark a seamless pair while the in-line remote and mic house all the necessary controls for playback and calls. When in doubt, you’ll be thankful for the voice prompts.

Truthfully, these fitness-oriented headphones aren’t the most compact pair you can find but the device is lightweight at just 0.8 ounces and packs a big enough battery to deliver up to six hours of use. These come with a carry case for easy storage and three pairs of StayHear+ ear tips in varying sizes for a secure fit, allowing just enough ambient sound to seep in so you don’t lose touch with your surroundings, especially in high-traffic areas. And to decrease the risk of you losing anything, Bose’s SoundSport comes with a carry case.

Bose’s stellar reputation for supreme audio reproduction is intact with the SoundSport’s active EQ ensuring that the sound remains well balanced regardless of the volume. You’ll also be able to enjoy some level of customization and the means to update the software through the Bose Connect app. Usually retailing for $129, Amazon’s $30 discount gets you in the groove for getting fit for just $99.

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 2100 — $70 ($30 off)

Safety was factored into the conceptualization of Plantronics’ BackBeat FIT 2100 with a reflective finish that allows the wearer to be seen in low-light situations as well as in areas with heavy traffic. Moreover, with Always Aware ear tips, a reasonable amount of ambient sound comes through so you stay mindful of your surroundings. The flexible neckband and behind-the-ear design ensures a stable fit and prevents the risk of loss mid-workout because, at 0.99 ounces, you might just forget you have these on until the music stops playing.

Plantronics claims that the Backbeat FIT 2100 is built for the outdoors and an IP57 rating sure backs it up. Considering it’s sweatproof and waterproof, it’ll be able to stand up to minor spills or bad weather, but drowning it is another story — one you don’t want to know the ending to. Wireless freedom means not being tethered to your phone and so you’ll find touch-sensitive controls for volume on the left earpiece while the number of taps you make on the right would either switch it on/off or enable you of playback. It also boasts a wireless range of up to 33 feet with Bluetooth 5.0 technology in place.

Personalize your experience as you create custom shortcuts through the BackBeat app along with the My Tap feature. You can assign one or two taps to tell time, set its timer or stopwatch for better progress tracking, adjust its volume, and select your preferred playlist. With the integrated mic, voice commands with Siri or Google Assistant are possible, as is the ability to take calls.

The Plantronics BackBeat FIT 2100 wireless earphones have a long-lasting battery that can stretch up to seven hours and if that doesn’t prove to be enough, a 15-minute charge will set you off to one full hour of runtime. It packs a decent sound to suits its purpose as earphones which should be acceptable for fitness junkies but it might not be enough to wow audiophiles. In terms of wearability, it’s particularly the best fit for those who want to sport wireless headsets but haven’t grown accustomed to using earbuds. If this pair of earphones ticked all the right boxes for you, you can count on Amazon’s $30 price cut to plummets its typical list price of $100 to a more affordable $70.

