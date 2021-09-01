ICYMI: You can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard at Walmart

Been checking out everything we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard? It’s the best resource for all you need to know about the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise and right now is the perfect time to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard at Walmart. Available with either delivery or collection an option on release day, you can spend more time that day playing the latest release than wondering how you’re going to get hold of it. Pre-orders at Walmart start from just $60 depending on the format you require. Read on while we tell you all about it, and hit the pre-order button ASAP so you’ve got the peace of mind of knowing you’re ready for action, soldier!

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS4:

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS5:

Call of Duty: Vanguard for Xbox One:

Call of Duty: Vanguard for Xbox Series S/X:

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next entry developed by Sledgehammer Games and it takes place in World War II. We don’t know a huge amount about the storyline yet but Call of Duty: Warzone is being used to tease a lot of the content that we’ll soon see in the full game.

The footage that’s been spotted so far includes a stealth mission on a moving train, air raids over crumbling cities, and dogfights, as well as some more traditional Call of Duty–style combat. There’s a possibility this is the largest scale WWII game ever made given the breadth of areas featured so far. It should offer plenty of variety for those looking for their next big first-person shooter hit.

For multiplayer fans, there will be 20 maps available at launch so you don’t want to miss out on launch day antics with your buddies. Expect the next generation of the seminal 2v2 Gunfight Mode amongst many other new additions here.

To pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard at Walmart, all you need to do is head over to the site now by hitting one of the buttons below. From there, choose your format with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions costing $60 or the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version priced at $70 and you can choose to either pick the game up from your local store on November 5 or have it delivered to your door. It’s as simple as that. In no time at all, you can be playing the latest Call of Duty with your buddies on launch day.

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS4:

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS5:

Call of Duty: Vanguard for Xbox One:

Call of Duty: Vanguard for Xbox Series S/X:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations