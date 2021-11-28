Anything with the word “gamer” attached to the front of it will fetch a premium price, but this Razer gaming chair Cyber Monday deal marks it down by a huge $150. The price has dropped from $500 all the way down to $350, and that’s quite a steal considering that Razer makes some of the best gaming chairs on the market. These kinds of products always sell out fast, especially when dealing with one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen yet.

If you’re a gamer, you spend a lot of time sitting in front of your computer screen. Unless your chair is properly adjusted, that can result in a lot of pain and discomfort and even long-term damage to your neck and shoulders. The Razer gaming chair is designed to support your body in all the important places: Lumbar, arms, and head. The adjustable lumbar support means you can move the curve to fit closely to your spine, reducing lower back pain and helping you continue fragging enemies long into the night.

The chair feels like real leather, but it’s made of PVC synthetic leather that provides just as much comfort without the environmental impact. The material is also tough, which means it can stand up to any wear and tear you might throw its way after hours of daily use.

The true standout point comes from the cushions, though. Not only do they better contour to your body to — once more — provide better support, but they’re also soft and comfortable. In particular, the memory foam head cushion provides just the right amount of support for your neck and head based on the amount of pressure you apply when you lean back.

The 4D armrests can be moved up and down and their angle adjusted backward and forward to help you find the perfect position in relation to your desk. Long hours on a keyboard can result in repetitive motion injures, but the adjustable nature of this chair means you can prevent that from happening. Finally, the chair is built from a sturdy material that can hold up to 299 pounds.

All of this is available for a steep discount. Razer devices don’t typically go on sale, especially not the gaming chairs, but this $150 discount makes it one of the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals we’ve seen yet.

