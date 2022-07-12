 Skip to main content
This Wired Ring Doorbell is under $50 for Prime Day, and you need it

Jennifer Allen
By

Looking to save big on a sweet Ring Doorbell Prime Day deal? As part of the Prime Day deals, you can buy a Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $49 at Amazon, saving $16 off the usual price of $65. A great way of keeping safe and knowing exactly what’s going on whenever anyone rings your home’s doorbell, it’s a small price to pay for great peace of mind. Here’s why you should buy one amongst the many Prime Day smart home deals going on right now.

Why you should buy this Ring Doorbell

If you’ve been reading up on our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide and you’ve moved onto the best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals, you may be increasingly tempted by a Ring Video Doorbell Wired. That’s because they’re tremendous value for money. Provided that you already have existing doorbell wiring set up (and it’s fairly likely you do), it takes minutes to set up with specific tools included to complete the job. From there, you can enjoy 1080p HD wired video doorbell action with the ability to talk and listen to anyone who’s calling at your home. Wondering how does Ring Video Doorbell work? Basically, it’s all neatly paired up with your smartphone and can be paired with your Alexa device, so you can answer anyone calling from anywhere in the world.

If you’ve been considering a video doorbell and security camera, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a good starting point with this Ring Doorbell Prime Day deal proving great value for money. Once set up, you can benefit from advanced motion detection so that you can always see who is at your front doors even before they ring the doorbell. From there, you’ll receive real-time notifications to your phone, even if you’re miles away. You can also set up audio notifications in your home by pairing a Ring Chime or setting up a compatible Alexa device to do the work for you. It’s particularly ideal when a courier calls and you’re not at home and you need to send them to your neighbor to deliver a parcel instead.

Even at night, you’ll be able to see what’s going on with night vision giving you sharp contrast so that you never miss a detail of what’s happening. If you’ve been trying to decide between the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, this is the Ring Doorbell Prime Day deal for you. It’s a great starting point for anyone looking to be more secure at home, without breaking the bank. While the Ring Doorbell 4 Prime Day deal may appeal to some, if you’re happy to hardwire things, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a straightforward solution for those looking for the key essentials.

