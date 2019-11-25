We’re days away from celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas is looming in. With so many preparations needed to be done, we may not get around doing all the house chores in between and truth be told, Santa Claus isn’t the only one who could use a little helper. Luckily, we can now make room for an automated clean and leave our floors in capable hands of a robot vacuum. But if you’re more particular about getting fade-free suction and be able to clean up high as well, corded upright vacuums would serve you well.

In lieu of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart has gotten more than a handful of robot vacuums on sale up to $300 and upright vacuums selling up to $69 below retail. Whatever vacuum you choose, you are rest assured of an efficient clean at an awesome bargain.

iRobot Braava Jet m6 — $399 ($100 off)

iRobot’s Braava Jet m6, unlike most robot vacuums, is square in shape to maximize its applicability on edges, corners, and hard to reach spaces typical round droids often neglect. Equipped with the full suite of sensors such as the patented iAdapt 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology that allows it to seamlessly rove around your house, steering clear of obstacles and keep-out zones, while its low profile allows it to glide under furniture. Imprint Smart mapping, on the other hand, would give you more control in assigning which rooms you want to be cleaned and when making it ideal for large homes. Needles to say, it’s a smart little helper and it only gets smarter with advanced hardware that lets you get the most out of your investment today and in the future through updates.

It is also a solid option if you have finished hard floors because the Braava Jet m6 also mops. You’ll easily be able to program it through the panel atop the droid, voice commands with Alexa, or through the iRobot Home app. So if you want to save your back from crouching, you’ll be able to do so from virtually anywhere and it sure gets the job done, only returning to its home base when it needs to recharge. Usually retailing for $499, you can come home to grime-free floors for just $399 on Walmart.

iRobot Roomba 670 — $230 ($100 off)

If you have a couple of furry friends in the house, the iRobot’s Roomba 670 can help you manage all that shedding before it gets out of hand. It employs a three-stage cleaning system and two multi-surface brushes that make it effective in loosening, lifting, and picking up ground-in dirt, small to large debris, and pet hair. It also comes with sensors that allow it to navigate around your house, but this time, you won’t have to switch gears for vacuuming carpet floors. The cleaning head automatically adjusts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors. It even has DirtDetect technology to boot that make it work extra hard on high-traffic areas.

It is compatible with smart home devices like Alexa or Google Assistant and can be likewise be controlled through the iRobot Home app for utmost convenience in scheduling a clean while its battery allows it to work 90 minutes straight before it goes back to its dock to power up. With Walmart’s $100 discount, the iRobot Roomba 670 is available at only $230 instead of $330.

iRobot Roomba e6 — $279 ($170 off)

Another app-controlled Roomba worth adding to the mix is iRobot’s e6. It has more or less the same features you would find on the Roomba 670 with a few modifications to justify its higher price tag. A thorough clean is achieved with a premium three-stage cleaning system. Its dual multi-surface brushes are now made of rubber bristles to avoid getting entangled in pet hair and flexes to stay in constant contact with either carpets or hard floors. It also boasts power-lifting suction that delivers five times more air power for improved pick-up performance in comparison to the Roomba 600 series.

It can also be connected to Wi-Fi and susceptible to commands made through the iRobot Home app and Alexa or Google Home. This self-charging robot vacuum also works for a period of 90 minutes and packs intelligent sensors that enable it to find its own way around your house. Those suffering from allergies will appreciate that it comes with high-efficiency filters that prevent 99% of allergens from being blown back out in the air. Order the slick Roomba e6 at only $279 from Walmart before it bounces back to $449.

Neato Botvac D3 Pro connected — $200 ($300 off)

The Neato Botvac D3 Pro connected is D-shaped and like iRobot’s Braava Jet m6 sports a design that will enable it to get as close as possible to edges and corners. With a laser navigation system, it is able to map out your home and lays out a clear plan of attack and enables it to see in the dark. To make sure that no dust gets left behind, it cleans in a zigzag pattern, conducts multiple passes horizontally then vertically, and goes under furniture. And if you find yourself sneezing from allergies or caught in quite a hairy situation with your pets, its powerful suction makes it a great contender at sucking up all kinds of dust across floor types while its Ultra filters make sure allergens don’t get to escape.

Ease of use is ensured through control buttons, Alexa or Google Home, and via the Neato app to clean, schedule, receive notifications, and customizations. In case you don’t want it snooping around some areas of your home, you will easily be able to set some ground rules with boundary markers. The only drawback being it has a relatively short runtime which means it goes back to its charging dock more often than most but you’ll at least be able to trust it to pick up from where it left off. Normally listing for $499, Walmart’s generous $300 price cut ticks vacuuming off the to-do list for only $200.

Dyson V7 Motorhead — $224 ($55 off)

Dyson’s V7 is an upright stick vacuum that offers cordless convenience with no compromise to its powerful suction. With 15 radial cyclones arranged across two tiers to boost airflow and capture fine dust. Beyond the ability to deliver a deep clean across all floor types, you can also do quick cleanups and spot cleaning on multiple surfaces as it converts to a handheld vacuum. Weighing just 5.3 pounds, it doesn’t prove to be unwieldy when cleaning up high. Its ergonomic handle features fingertip controls so you’ll easily be able to transform it with a push of a button while the instant release trigger ensures that it only consumes energy when cleaning. Like robot vacuums, its battery allows it to run without wires up to 30 minutes depending on use as Max Mode takes up more power in exchange for six minutes of higher suction.

The V7’s low profile head makes it easy for you to glide under furniture while its wand gives you more reach. Along with the onboard set of attachments, you’ll be armed with the ability to trap pesky dust bunnies and prevent creepy crawlers from settling in those tight corners. Moreover, with a brush bar that is now 75% more efficient than the V6 model, pet hair and ground-in dirt surely won’t stand a chance against its stiff nylon bristles. It may not be self-charging, it is nonetheless always ready to clean as its wall mount not only makes for easy storage but also doubles as its charging dock. The Dyson V7 motorhead retails for $279 but Walmart sweeps in with $55 worth of savings that make it yours for just $224.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV500 — $169 ($69 off)

The Shark NV500 as the moniker suggests arms you for a professional clean as it adapts to different messes as a traditional upright and with its sheer ability to take cleaning above the floor as it converts into a canister vac and a handheld vac. Its versatility is all the more enjoyed with the onboard set of attachments while its lift-away feature simply lets you detach the canister from its base to enhance its portability. Maneuverability was also factored into its build with swivel steering on its cleaning head while LED lights increase visibility.

Since it’s corded, the NV500’s performance is consistent regardless of the kind of floors you have and its 25-foot cord gives you enough coverage to clean before you have to transfer sockets. And with an extra-large dust cup of 1.3 dry quarts, you’re set for an uninterrupted clean. Its reasonably priced at $238 with HEPA filters and an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology that lets you take a break from sneezing. Walmart just lets you have the most bang for your buck at just $169 so your wallet can also take a breather.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV351 — $133 ($36 off)

The Navigator NV351 flaunts 2-in-1 functionality with the lift-away feature while being impressively lightweight at just 12.5 pounds. Its tools include a dusting brush, a 5-inch crevice tool, and a wide pet upholstery tool that pet parents would certainly appreciate. And its brush roll works wonders on both carpets and bare floors.

Its 25-foot cord will not limit you and swivel steering would let you move comfortably without you complaining of back pain. And since the main purpose of vacuuming is to reduce your exposure to dust, it has both HEPA filters and an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens in its 1.2 dry quart dirt cup. It even has a full bag indicator to remind you when it needs to be emptied out. The NV351 typically reels in a $169 price tag but Walmart plummets it to a more affordable $133.

Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner FH50700 — $99 ($11 off)

Pet parents have every reason to be swept away by the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner. Ease of use is facilitated with a lightweight and compact design so vacuuming is less of a drag and storage becoming no issue at all. Its handle is comfortable to hold while its low profile improves its reach and in turn removes stains anywhere they happen which makes it fit for homes with pets as they could leave you quite a surprise when and where you least expect it.

The FH50700 is a mighty contender to the leading lightweight carpet cleaner boasting two times more cleaning power. And since a few passes might not suffice to disinfect some messes, the PowerSpin pet brush comes with antimicrobial protection to ward off odor and bacteria. The nozzle is removable to make it easier for you to get dirt and grime out of the way before it spreads to other areas. It features a detachable dual water tank system that is easy to rinse, fill, and empty with a 0.5-gallon capacity each for clean and dirty water. And you don’t need to worry about your carpets being way too damp with HeatForce making it dry faster by applying hot air while cleaning.

Hoover’s PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner guarantees a safe operation with a UL certification to back it up. We step on our carpets all the time but with Walmart’s sale, we could also give it the care it deserves for just $100 instead of $110.

Bissell 2030J — $20 ($3 off)

If you’re in store for a competent yet affordable vacuum for multiple surfaces, the Bissell 2030J may just be the one that ticks off all the right boxes at just $20. The $3 discount may not amount to much compared to the others featured in this roundup but every penny counts. Versatility is not a feature to be missed with 3-in-1 functionality that allows it to conveniently turn from a corded stick vacuum to a more portable handheld vac and a removable floor nozzle that can be used on stairs and upholstery. It is likewise great for dusting off carpets, area rugs, bare floors, ceilings, and more

It has a 0.69-liter dirt cup that is clear allowing you to gauge if it’s time to dispose of the dirt you’ve managed to collect. And if you’re easily grossed out by grime and filth, you’ll be glad that emptying its dirt cup would be painless as it can be done in one swift motion. With the Bissell 2030J, you’ll be able to clean high and low while Walmart makes it all possible for just $20.

