We’d all love a $15,000 85-inch Samsung QLED 8K TV, but for most mere mortals it’s a little too far out of reach. Alas, we have to turn our attention to something a bit more affordable, like this 40-inch Samsung 4K TV, which is now on sale for $250.

Still, even though it’s been treated to a $200 price cut, $250 isn’t the kind of cash you’d find laying around down the back of the sofa. That’s why Walmart is offering customers the option to stretch that figure over ten months, at $25 per month.

What makes this particular TV worthy of your hard-earned cash? The answer is simple: It’s a budget television that’s been treated to not-so-budget features, in the sense that it’s on par with mid-to-high-end models on the design and software front.

Then again, the Samsung UN40NU7200 usually commands $450, so it’s positioned at the upper end of the budget sector. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise to hear that it’s armed with all the features found on the firm’s midrange models.

Namely, there’s Samsung’s trademark UHD Engine for upscaling standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution and multi-format HDR, which can be enabled to extract more detail from faint, low-light scenes in supported content.

The 40-inch UN40NU7200 also comes equipped with Samsung’s best-in-class Smart software, delivering one-click access to on-demand content from the largest providers in the game, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and of course, Netflix.

As for the screen itself, it’s crisp and clear, producing vivid colors and sharp detail, according to one customer who purchased the TV before it went on sale. Another praised its fantastic viewing angle, while also raising a glass to its modern design.

With a screen measuring in at 40 inches, the Samsung UN40NU7200 most certainly won’t tickle everyone’s fancy. If you’re after something a little — or a lot — bigger, be sure to check out our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

