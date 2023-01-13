Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor features specifications that you would expect from a high-end gaming screen. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, it’s got a 165Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images are updated on the screen, and a 1ms response time, which indicates how quickly it shows image transitions. The gaming monitor also features an AI-powered processor that combines 20 multi-layer neural networks to analyze images and restore details, and to enable automatic enhancements.

What elevates the Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor above its peers, however, is its Flex Move Screen. From a landscape orientation, you can rotate the screen vertically and choose between different aspect ratios, which will allow it to replace several monitors by itself using Samsung’s Multi-View feature that lets you position and resize windows. Behind all these options is the Ark Dial, a wireless controller that places all the possibilities with the Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor at your fingertips. In addition to adjusting the Flex Move Screen and launching Multi-View, the Ark Dial gives you access to Quick Settings and the Game Bar, through which you can make adjustments to game settings without leaving your session.

The 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor may be the missing piece for your ultimate gaming rig. It’s still fairly expensive at $3,000 from Samsung’s gaming monitor deals instead of its ticker price of $3,500, but that’s $500 in savings that you can spend on video games or other accessories. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

