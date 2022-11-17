 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It may be a strange size, but this Samsung 58-inch 4K TV is $220 off

John Alexander
By
Samsung 82-inch 4K smart TV.

As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it is time to start pouring over the weird ones, the ones you might have missed or overlooked. Today, we bring to you one of the best Black Friday TV deals, a TV in a somewhat unusual size. We’ll get into the specifics of why the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is so unusual in just a bit, but for now you should know that it is on sale at Walmart for only $378. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is $222 off its standard $600 price, over a third of its price slashed.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV

So, what’s weird about the 58-inch Samsung Class 4K Crystal UHD TV? We admit it is a bit subtle, but the size is a bit… off standard. Scroll through our best TV’s and you’ll find the vast majority of TV’s have a size difference of 5 or 10 inches. There’s nothing wrong with the 58-inch size, but it’s really marching to the beat of its own drum. It’s all about individuality and personal style.

Enough with the size, what about the features? One thing that should be drilled into your mind from our 4K TV buying guide is that if a TV is going to be 4K, it would be a waste for it to not be smart too. In other words, the HDR and PurColor that provide fine-tuned colors are simply not enough. Nor is the Samsung Class 4K Crystal UHD TV’s Direct Lit backlighting that further sharpens those finely tuned pixels. In fact, not only do you need those, but also features like access to the Tizen smart OS. Or, better yet, usage of the Crystal Processor to upgrade all of your old programs into 4K, live while you watch. Finally, you’ll also want the TV’s Auto Game Mode, which detects gaming sessions and improves input lag automatically.

So, looking for something just a tad unusual? Just pop the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV in your cart while it is still $378. Again, that’s $222 off the normal $600 price and a fantastic deal for this unusually sized TV. Looking for a TV in a more standard size? Check out these great 65-inch TV Black Friday deals. Get in there, and we’re sure you’ll find something to love!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals for 2022
The 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED Smart TV sits on a media cabinet in a living room.
This 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV just got a huge discount
A Samsung QN90B 4K Neo QLED TV is attached to a wall above a TV stand.
The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals
The best Black Friday Chromebook deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
This RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop is $749 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.
This robot vacuum is $119 at Walmart for Black Friday, and it’s selling fast
amazon rolls back prices on roomba eufy deebot and roborock robot vacuums boostiq robovac 30c vacuum cleaner 3 1
Don’t miss your chance to get an iPhone SE (2020) for $149 today
The front of the iPhone SE (2020).
Dell XPS 13 just got a massive price cut – get it for less than $1,000
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
More Dell Black Friday deals just landed – what to buy today
Dell XPS 15 laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor and other computer accessories.
These Chromebooks are under $100 right now – get them while you can
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.