The best Cyber Monday deals are here, and it’s the perfect time to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup. There are several incredible deals on TVs that you can pick up right now, but these insane Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals should definitely be at the top of your list. Keep reading to find out why Samsung is widely considered one of the best TV brands out there right now.

Samsung 43-inch Class 7 4K TV — $360, was $400

Why Buy:

Fantastic color-accuracy

Ultra-thin bezels on all sides

Automatic game enhancement mode

Surprisingly good sound quality

This 43-inch Samsung 4K TV is the perfect way to bring 4K-quality video-watching to your home. It’s equipped with tons of features that you’d expect from higher-tier 4K TV models at a wallet-friendly price point. The 4K crystal display is eye-catching and beautiful, with fine-tuned and accurate colors that deliver a vivid image no matter what you’re watching. The ultra-thin bezels around the display look clean and help you stay immersed in what you’re watching. If you plan to use this with one of the best game consoles, you’ll also appreciate the automatic game enhancer mode that helps to reduce lag and gives you a smooth experience while gaming. You’ll also appreciate motion rate 120, which helps you enjoy smooth movement during live sports or action movies. The Tizen OS gives you access to all the biggest streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Samsung 55-inch Class 7 4K TV — $460, was $500

Why Buy:

Built-in cable management solution

HDR compatibility

Automatic 4K upscaling

Universal guide for content recommendations

There are many reasons why this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV is one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, but the biggest is probably the beautiful crystal UHD display. It’s vivid, colorful, and looks gorgeous no matter what type of content you’re viewing. Film-lovers will appreciate that this TV is compatible with HDR 10+, so you can view movies the way they’re meant to be seen. This TV also has Crystal Processor 4K, a technology that automatically upscales all non-4K content into ultra-HD. That means you can watch all of your old videos and movies in stunning quality. This TV doesn’t lag in smart functionality either, with an easy user interface and plenty of apps to take your content viewing experience to the next level. There’s even a universal guide that conveniently recommends content on both streaming and live TV, so you can quickly figure out what you want to watch.

Samsung 60-inch Class TU7000 4K TV — $510, was $600

Why Buy:

Apple AirPlay 2 built-in

Works with multiple voice assistants

OneRemote works with all compatible devices

60Hz refresh rate for gaming and videos

This 60-inch Samsung Class TU7000 4K TV is packed with smart features to elevate your content consumption. It starts with the 4K crystal UHD screen that makes all types of content look great. The built-in Tizen OS works with all major streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video. It supports a variety of voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can change the channel, select content, and control playback using only your voice. It also has Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, so you can quickly broadcast content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac laptop to the TV — perfect for sharing vacation photos or home videos that you have stored. This TV is also HDR-compatible, which is ideal for watching movies in detailed, vivid color.

Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Why Buy:

Tizen OS works with all streaming services

Direct-lit LEDs for high contrast

Crystal processor for 4K content

PurColor technology ensures vivid colors

This 70-inch Samsung 4K TV is a perfect example of why we put Samsung at the top of our list of the best TV brands for 2021. It’s packed with an impressive list of features and a massive 70-inch display, all while still offering excellent value-for-money. The moment you start watching movies on this immersive 70-inch 4K panel, you’ll never be able to view content on a smaller screen again. This TV also upscales all lower-resolution content to 4K, so you can reap the benefits of your big screen. The HDR-compatible display is equipped with PurColor, a technology that ensures a vibrant, true-to-life image with plenty of details. Its direct-lit display panel uses a row of LEDs to create a strong contrast between blacks and whites. You’ll have a great experience watching the best new movies to stream thanks to Tizen OS, which gives you access to all of the biggest streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video.

Samsung 55-inch Class The Frame 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500

Why Buy:

Art mode for beautiful showcases

100% color volume with QLED panel

Slim-fit wall mount and adjustable stand

Adaptive sound technology

You’ve probably never seen a TV like the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV. It’s designed to resemble an art piece — perfect for when you’re having a formal event and you want your TV to display something appropriate for the mood. You can customize the different frame styles, and it comes with a slim-fit wall mount, perfect for exhibiting it like a work of art. Art Mode transforms it into a vivid painting whenever you’re not watching TV. There’s even a motion sensor that ensures the TV only turns on when you’re inside the room, saving power. You can buy hundreds of art pieces from Samsung’s art store, all optimized for display on The Frame. Whenever you decide to use it as a TV, it’s still an excellent performer with a QLED 4K display, 100% color volume, adaptive audio technology, and dual-LEDs that give it a wide array of viewing angles.

