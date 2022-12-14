The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy, and we’ve got one of the best phone deals around right here. Today you can grab the Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung with 256GB of onboard storage for $1,200, the same as you’d normally pay for 128GB of storage. That’s all the storage you could ever need for photos, videos, and more, for a great price. Grab this deal today if you’re interested, as there are no guarantees Samsung will still be offering the same deal tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We named the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra best Android phone in our roundup, and it’s easy to see why. Available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, or Burgundy, this is Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship in the S22 series. Its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display ensures everything you view, from apps to photos, looks crisp, colorful, and vibrant, with Quad HD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for durability.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can handle everything from multi-tasking to playing the latest demanding games like Genshin Impact. If you can’t decide between the S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra, the S22 Ultra stands out thanks to its stunning screen, beefy 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, and support for the S Pen.

Speaking of, the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs the new, improved S Pen — good news for Galaxy Note lovers who are missing that line. This time around, the S Pen’s latency has been reduced to 0.8 milliseconds, making it speedier than ever for taking notes, sketching, and more. When it’s not in use, it docks in the handy storage slot at the bottom of the phone, so you won’t lose it.

This is also one of the best camera phones out there, with its 108MP main, 10MP periscope zoom, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide lenses to the rear and a 40MP selfie camera on the front. Samsung has also improved the 3x, 10x, and 30x zoom levels, for more natural, accurate colors and greater detail. For the pros, there’s Pro mode for stills and video and Samsung’s Expert RAW app, which allows you to save lossless files for editing in specialist apps like Adobe Lightroom.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a must-buy for anybody looking for the best Android phone around, and with this free storage upgrade, it’s a no-brainer.

Today you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB of storage for$1,200, the same price you’d typically pay for 128GB of onboard storage. That’s a pretty sweet deal, with all the storage you could ever need, and we’d recommend grabbing it fast if you don’t want to miss out, as there are no guarantees it will stick around!

