Deals

Amazon swipes 32% off of Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartwatches

Jufer Cooper
By
Samsung Gear Fit 2
Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends

Staying fit and healthy can be tricky, so you need a fitness tracker that will help you reach that goal. If you are looking for a smartwatch that can monitor your exercise performance, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartwatch is a solid pick. While it usually sells at $200, Amazon reduced its price by $65 down to an amazing offer of only $135. The smaller variant is also discounted by $65, so you can purchase one at Amazon for only $135 instead of $200.

With its durable and “swim-ready” water-resistant design, you can wear it in pools, run in the rain, or even relax in the shower without worry. This Samsung smartwatch is a great device that will assist you in keeping in shape.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro shows a more precise look at your daily achievement as it includes an all-day calorie burn and a continuous heart rate monitoring function. Knowing how your heart works even when you’re asleep is important for you to understand your whole body much better.

You can enjoy hours of exercise to the tune of your favorite music using this Samsung smartwatch. It has storage that allows you to download music files or listen to your preferred streaming service through a wireless headset (sold separately). The Gear Fit2 Pro can last for days from a single full charge. It uses a wireless charging dock to get a quick recharge and go back to work in no time.

Experience the best of both worlds as the Gear Fit 2 Pro is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It has built-in GPS mapping system with accurate activity tracking that can record the distance whether you ride, run, or swim. Even when you’re in the middle of an activity, you can still stay in touch with your phone as it connects on the smartwatch via Bluetooth. Reading text messages, responding to calls, and receiving notifications on your watch is convenient, without the need of pulling out your phone.

For a total fitness band that will play your jam, sync with your fitness apps, and stay on top of your stats, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartwatch has you covered. Originally priced at $200 for both small and large models, Amazon reduced it by $65. Now you can get both sizes for only $135.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other Smartwatch deals on our Labor Day sales page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use recovery mode to fix your Android phone or tablet
Up Next

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019
Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 by 33%

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is an impressive pair of noise-canceling headphones that packs a lot of sound and a serious battery life. This is your chance to drown out the rest of the world for $65 less on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
65inch lg uk7700pud 4k tv deal 65 inch
Deals

Amazon cuts $503 off this 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

One 4K TV deal worth checking is Amazon's $503 discount on the 2018 65-inch LG UK7700PUD. This massive price cut lets you own an LG Nano Cell TV below $1,000. Hurry and order now before stocks run out.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fitbit versa smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal nets you the Fitbit Versa smartwatch for 15% less

If you're hesitant to get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at its standard price of $200, then check out Amazon's deal that gives it to you for 15% less. Cash in $170 for a cool wearable and walk away with $30 in savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops up to 35% off these Fossil smartwatches for men and women

Fossil continues to offer a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets that complements every lifestyle. We've gathered here a few that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
55 inch lg c9 series oled tv amazon deal
Deals

Get this stunning 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV for a whopping $902 less on Amazon

A premium TV that truly stands out for a number of reasons is an OLED TV. One of the companies that set a high standard in making OLED TVs is LG. Right now, the 55-inch C9 OLED TV is available on Amazon for $1,597.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit inspire hr amazon fi
Deals

Trim down and get big savings with Amazon’s 20% sale on the Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire HR could just be the most affordable fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer priced at $100 but Amazon's 20% sale lets you trim down and get big on savings by making it available for only $80.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Walmart drops $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch Tablet with S Pen is available in 64GB and 256GB models and Walmart is giving $150 off to both variants, selling it now for $498 and $598, respectively.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless
Deals

Work out in style with the Powerbeats3 earphones, now 40% less on Amazon

The Beats brand offers sleekly designed products, and now that it is owned by Apple, you can count on improved hardware and software, too. One of its offerings, the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones, is available on Amazon for $119.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart stick with alexa voice remote player 1
Deals

Amazon’s having a Fire TV sale on streaming media sticks, DVRs, and smart TVs

Amazon dropped prices on most Fire TV products in a combination back-to-school and Labor Day sale. After Prime Day 2019 retailers are prepping for a busy Fall, Amazon didn't hesitate to take deep price cuts on the Fire TV products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

The best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 silver
Deals

The GoPro Hero 7 Silver is at its cheapest price ever on Amazon

If the price tag of the GoPro Hero 7 Black gives you a bit of heartburn, the Hero 7 Silver is a great alternative. You get many of the Black's features for a fraction of the price, and it's 24% off at Amazon right now.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

There has never been a better time to buy a 4K TV — there's a barrel of 4K content, a near-endless selection of televisions to choose from, and oodles of incredible deals, like this 75-inch Samsung, which is now on sale for $500 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson