Staying fit and healthy can be tricky, so you need a fitness tracker that will help you reach that goal. If you are looking for a smartwatch that can monitor your exercise performance, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartwatch is a solid pick. While it usually sells at $200, Amazon reduced its price by $65 down to an amazing offer of only $135. The smaller variant is also discounted by $65, so you can purchase one at Amazon for only $135 instead of $200.

With its durable and “swim-ready” water-resistant design, you can wear it in pools, run in the rain, or even relax in the shower without worry. This Samsung smartwatch is a great device that will assist you in keeping in shape.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro shows a more precise look at your daily achievement as it includes an all-day calorie burn and a continuous heart rate monitoring function. Knowing how your heart works even when you’re asleep is important for you to understand your whole body much better.

You can enjoy hours of exercise to the tune of your favorite music using this Samsung smartwatch. It has storage that allows you to download music files or listen to your preferred streaming service through a wireless headset (sold separately). The Gear Fit2 Pro can last for days from a single full charge. It uses a wireless charging dock to get a quick recharge and go back to work in no time.

Experience the best of both worlds as the Gear Fit 2 Pro is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It has built-in GPS mapping system with accurate activity tracking that can record the distance whether you ride, run, or swim. Even when you’re in the middle of an activity, you can still stay in touch with your phone as it connects on the smartwatch via Bluetooth. Reading text messages, responding to calls, and receiving notifications on your watch is convenient, without the need of pulling out your phone.

For a total fitness band that will play your jam, sync with your fitness apps, and stay on top of your stats, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartwatch has you covered. Originally priced at $200 for both small and large models, Amazon reduced it by $65. Now you can get both sizes for only $135.

