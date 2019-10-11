Looking to add to your travel photography kit but don’t know where to start? Well, there’s no need to let your budget or bad weather keep you from capturing life’s best moments on film with this great discount on the GoPro Hero 7. With 19% off, head over to Amazon and complete your camera collection for less than $325.

For such a compact and travel-friendly device, the GoPro Hero 7 sure packs a punch, with the power to take stunning 12-megapixel photos and 4K videos. Film not quite what you wanted? Speed things up or slow things down to capture life’s perfect moments just as you imagined them.

With HyperSmooth video stabilization software, there is no need to carry a gimbal around in your kit when you choose the GoPro Hero 7. Expertly designed to say goodbye to shaky shots and wobbly footage, it is designed to accurately predict your movement to allow for a smooth filming and photography experience for whatever your surroundings are.

Everyone loves sharing their adventures, but sometimes sharing the moment after it’s done doesn’t quite cut it, and you need to show the world exactly what you see, as you see it. With the GoPro Hero 7, you won’t have to wait for unnecessary recording and upload times. Compatible with Facebook Live, show every moment as it happens with stunning quality video streaming.

There’s no need to let external distractions disturb your shot with the GoPro Hero 7, thanks to its local tone mapping and noise reduction features, you can make sure you stay in the moment no matter what you’re shooting. Need your hands free to capture that perfect moment? No problem. With voice command technology, simply tell it to take a photo or start recording and your perfect shot is yours for the taking.

Styled in a classic black design and weighing it at a travel-friendly 4.1 ounces, the GoPro Hero 7 is a rugged and stable device that’s waterproof for up to 33 feet. With savings of more than $75 taking the price down to $324, add it to your photography kit today and be ready to capture your next adventure, only at Amazon.

