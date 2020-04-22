  1. Deals
Shudder streams nothing but horror and thrillers — and it’s free for a week

By

In the mood for horror and thrillers galore? Grab a one-week free trial of Shudder and you can enjoy loads of great content from AMC, the network behind everyone’s favorite zombie show, The Walking Dead. It’s perfect for when you’re stuck indoors but desperate to be a little creeped out by some sinister shows and movies.

Right now, Shudder is home to the largest collection of horror, thriller, and suspense since it’s a streaming service aimed exclusively at those genres. It’s a smorgasbord of thrills, screams, and gore.

If you’re bored with the genteel nature of the likes of Netflix and Disney+, you’ve come to the right place. Shudder has some great original content including movies like Revenge, The Ranger, and Boar. Alongside that, it also has classic movies like John Carpenter’s Halloween,TheTexas Chainsaw Massacre, along with indie darlings like Let The Right One In. There’s something for every horror and suspense taste here.

When it comes to TV shows, it has some cool additions too like the Creepshow series, Eli Roth’s History of Horror documentary series, and the sinister thriller, Black Lake. The content doesn’t stop there either with a range of podcasts to grip you and teach you a little more about your favorite horror movies and more. One great highlight is the Horror Noir Uncut original podcast.

Currently, you can grab a one-week no commitment-free trial to Shudder. Simply cancel before the last day and you won’t be charged a penny. It’s the ideal taster session to see just how much horror and suspense you love. If you choose to continue your subscription, plans start at only $4.75 per month and you can still cancel any time with no contract period.

Shudder is available on all iOS and Apple devices, along with Android, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Xbox One, and Chromecast, so you won’t have to worry about finding a way to watch the latest shows on Shudder.

If you’re itching for more from the makers of The Walking Dead, this is the place to go. Grab the one-week free trial now while the offer is still in place.

