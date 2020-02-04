Amazon drops the prices of these premium Sony noise-canceling headphones

The technology of noise-canceling headphones has made it easier for us to drown out the outside world. Popping them on acts as a mute switch for the everyday hubbub, from general clatter and loud conversations to static noises and the cacaphony of public transport.

Electronics titan Sony has been one of our favorite players in the headphone game for many years now, offering multiple options with great design, sound performance, and noise-canceling functionality. We sniffed out cool discounts on the premium WH-1000XM3 and WH-XB900N, both of which are discounted for $50 off. These headphone deals are further sweetened with the chance to slash another $50 off when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Bundle – $298, was $348

The Sony WH-1000XM3 has dominated our list of the best headphones and best noise-canceling headphones for quite a while now, and it’s not hard to see why. From design and wearability to features and performance, Sony got all of it right with this pair.

For starters, they come with an incredible noise-canceling function that’s effective in blocking out the static noises coming from trains, planes, and automobiles. Conversations and other general clatter commonly heard in an office environment or public settings are also taken care of, providing you with total isolation. This means you’ll hear every note, word, tune, and detail with amazing clarity no matter where you are and how loud your surroundings. And with their powerful audio processor, the sound of music, movies, and live recordings are made much more immersive. Clear phone calls are also assured, thanks to the additional microphones that help isolate the sound while you talk on the phone.

Slim and lightweight, these Sony noise-canceling headphones won’t weigh you down. Their frame consists of deep cup interiors and a padded headband that make up for comfortable wear even during long listening sessions. Their swiveling and folding feature as well as the included hard-shell carry case make them easy to store and portable enough to bring along with your commute and travels.

Battery life is also a strong suit of the WH-1000XM3. Sony claims they can deliver up to 30 hours of power, which is perfect for frequent long trips and flights. In addition to the epic battery life is a quick-charging feature which can deliver five hours of playback with active noise cancellation after just 10 minutes of charging. A supplied cable is available as well so you can still use them when battery runs out.

If you’re looking for the best cans on the market, you don’t need to look any further than the Sony WH-1000XM3. Don’t miss the chance to score these high-end headphones for $50 less on Amazon. The bundle includes a hard-shell carrying case, a plug adaptor, a connection cable, a USB cable, and a Deco Gear travel organizer backpack.

Sony WH-XB900N – $198, was $248

Anyone looking for that extra punch of bass will appreciate the Sony WH-XB900N. This model combines the power of bass with silence to provide users a completely isolated and heart-pounding listening experience. Their Extra Bass feature significantly enhances low-end frequencies to lift your favorite tunes with thundering rhythm, while their noise-canceling technology ensures you hear everything clearly regardless of the environment you’re in. There’s also a Quick Attention Mode for effortless conversations without having to take the headphones off. Sound levels, sound profiles, and ambient sound settings can be fine-tuned to your liking through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

With in-ear controls in place, these Sony noise-canceling headphones let you adjust settings quickly even on the fly. Want to activate your phone’s voice assistant? Simply touch the right earcup. If you want to take or terminate incoming calls, you can easily do so by pressing the phone button. Buttons in charge of controlling your music are present as well, covering changing or skipping tracks and turning the volume up and down. The WH-XB900N connect to your phone or other devices through Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Wearability and portability are also areas where the WH-XB900N shine. Their plastic construction makes them fairly light weight without compromising on durability, while their adjustable headband and earcup cushions ensure a comfortable fit even for long periods of listening. And with a foldable frame design, this pair can be easily tucked away for storage and travel.

Similar to the WH-1000XM3, this model can provide a total of 30 hours of wireless listening on a single charge. When low on juice, you can charge it for 10 minutes to get an additional 60 minutes of playback time or use the supplied cable for unlimited playback time.

Don’t let mediocre sound, unwanted noise, and restrictive wires stop you from achieving a spectacular listening experience. You can pick up this pair now on Amazon at a discounted price of $198 instead of the usual $248.

