Walmart drops prices on Sony PlayStation 4 Slims below $250 today

While the rumors of Sony developing of a new PlayStation to be released in 2020 are quite exciting, we know it will take a while to have a library of worthwhile games. In the meantime, the 1TB Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console is still our platform of choice to enjoy some of the best video games today. Get this premium gaming system at a discounted price of $250 on Walmart today.

Save $50 on the 1TB Sony PlayStation 4 Slim when you order from Walmart today. This price cut on the usually $300 gaming console goes well with the best 4K TV deals for August. Use this opportunity to start your gaming setup at home without breaking the bank.

In our comparison of the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim and the larger 2013 PlayStation 4, we found that design is pretty much the difference between the two models. The only hardware that got removed in the shrinking of the console is the optical audio port. Its DualShock 4 controller also got a minor redesign that makes it easier to see and appreciate subtle color changes on the light bar.

Even though the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim is a smaller gaming console compared to the original PS4, it still has the same power. Players switching from the 2013 model over to 2016 version will not see any technical or visual enhancements to their games since both consoles run games with the same proficiency. However, both models lack the 4K content and other special features of the more powerful PS4 Pro.

Having the 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim lets you enjoy titles exclusive to this Sony gaming console, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Bloodborne. You also have access to third-party releases. Check out our list of the best PS4 games if you need suggestions on which ones are worth playing.

Pay only $250 instead of $300 when you purchase the 1TB Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console from Walmart today. You can even apply for an Affirm loan for easy monthly payments of $25. Hurry and place your order now.

