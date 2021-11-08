If you’ve been holding out to see the best Black Friday deals before you upgrade your headphones, the wait is over! Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling, over-the-ear headphones on sale for just $248. Marked down from their regular price of $350, you’ll save $102 when you order these headphones during the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on now. Ideal for traveling during the holidays, these headphones will help keep you sane whether you’re taking a plane, train, or automobile to your holiday destination.

These high-end headphones from Sony are ideal for daily use. Whether you’re streaming music, recording a podcast, or taking work calls, these headphones do it all while providing crystal-clear sound quality. The noise-canceling technology lets you block out the outside world for an immersive and distraction-free listening experience. Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and use the quick-charging function to get five hours of playback time from just 10 minutes of charging. Touch controls and speak-to-chat let you make and receive calls, skip songs, control the volume, access your voice assistant, and more. Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle, these wireless headphones will elevate your listening experience daily.

Looking for a great gift for the gamer or music fan in your life? High-performance headphones are always a great choice. This is a relatively affordable option compared with other studio-quality headphones on the market. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones make the perfect gift for teens and adults alike.

Ready to upgrade your headphones? Shop the Black Friday headphone deals going on now at Best Buy to get the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for just $248. That’s a savings of $102 off the regular price of $350, plus you’ll get free shipping in time for the holidays if you order it soon. We are still expecting to see some supply chain issues hit retailers this holiday season, so don’t wait until it’s too late to get the headphones you want.

