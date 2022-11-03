Hurry and get this 32-inch HDTV for $124 while you still can

It’s not often you can take home a high quality HD TV for under $125, but today the TCL 32-inch LED Roku smart TV is just $124 at Walmart. This makes for a savings of $24, as it typically costs $148. $124 isn’t much to ask for a TV that’s capable of producing a high quality HD picture, and provides instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. The TCL 32-inch Roku smart TV even comes with free shipping and free 30-day returns, making this one of the best TV deals you’ll find right now.

Why you should buy the TCL 32-inch LED HD Roku smart TV

Whether you’re looking to fill out a small space with a way to watch your favorite streaming content or just want something affordable to stick in the corner for game days, this TCL 32-inch HD TV is a worthy consideration. While it lacks the 4K resolution you’ll find in most of the best TVs, it’s still capable of producing a high quality high definition image. As well, what it lacks in modern resolution it more than makes up for with its smarts and convenience, as it gives you easy access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes plus live sports, news, music, and kids’ programming. Because this is a smart TV, it has many of your favorite streaming services built right in, making it a great way to take in the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more.

This TCL 32-inch TV is also a Roku TV. With access to the Roku platform, finding new movies and shows to watch is easier than ever. You can easily search across streaming channels by title, actor, or director with Roku Search — for example — and with the included Roku remote app you can transform your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional remote with voice control and the ability to browse and add new channels. Like all of the best Roku TVs, this 32-inch TCL HD TV makes accessing all of your favorite content more convenient, and makes finding new content easier than ever.

Just $124 at Walmart today, the TCL 32-inch HD Roku smart TV offers a savings of $24. That’s a steal for almost any television, and it comes with free shipping as well.

