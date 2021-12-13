Today’s Green Monday, one of the retail industry’s busiest shopping days, and if you’re on the hunt for 4K TV deals, there’s a wide variety to choose from among all the retailers who are participating in the event. A good source of discounts for 4K TVs is Best Buy, which is currently offering a $230 discount for this 70-inch TCL 4K TV that brings its price down to just $600, from its original price of $830.

If you determine that a 70-inch TV is ideal for your living room after checking out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, then you should definitely consider buying the TCL 70S434 4K TV. Its 70-inch screen features 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it also supports High Dynamic Range, which offers a much more impressive change to the TV’s overall picture quality than just resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV is also capable of upscaling the content that you watch into 4K-level quality, which let you further maximize the display.

The TCL 70S434 4K TV, like the best 4K TVs, is also a smart TV, powered by Google’s Android TV. The platform, which places a heavy focus on helping you discover content that you can enjoy based on your preferences and viewing history, grants easy access to your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, in addition to TV-optimized apps on the Google Play Store. The operating system also has built-in Chromecast, so you can cast photos and videos from your smartphone or tablet to the 70-inch screen, and built-in Google Assistant, which may be accessed through the 4K TV’s voice remote.

If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, here’s your chance to purchase a 70-inch 4K TV for much cheaper than its usual selling price. Best Buy is selling the TCL 70S434 4K TV for just $600, after a $230 discount to its original price of $830 for Green Monday. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, so if you want to take advantage of Best Buy’s discount for the TCL 70S434 4K TV, you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

