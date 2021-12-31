If you’ve never watched a movie on a big-screen 4K TV, you’re missing out. Not only does it provide the same level of immersion that you can get from the cinema, but you can do it while relaxing in the comfort of your own home. Since 4K TV deals can get pretty pricey, we jumped at the chance to share this fantastic offer at Best Buy today. You can get the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $600, which is a massive $230 off the standard price tag of $830. That’s a steal of a price and easily one of the best 70-inch TV deals you can find right now. Keep reading to find out why this is a discount that you shouldn’t miss.

One of the biggest reasons why TCL is on our list of the best TV brands of 2021 is the incredible value of their displays. You can pick up a stunning big-screen TCL TV for an amazing price. This TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Android TV is a perfect example of that, providing the same display quality and smart features that you get from other TV brands at a fraction of the price. This display is HDR-compatible, so you get bright colors, sharp contrast, and realistic details when you’re watching movies. On top of that, this TV automatically upscales all content to 4K, so you get excellent picture quality no matter what you’re watching. If you’re a big sports fan, you’ll enjoy Clear Motion Index 120, a feature that lets you watch fast-paced action with excellent smoothness.

This TV doesn’t lag in smart features either. The Android TV OS is robust and gives you access to all of the biggest streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube. There’s also Google Assistant built-in, so you can easily search for content, control what’s playing on-screen, get smart recommendations, and sync to other Google Home devices using just your voice. If you want to cast content from your phone, you can easily do it through the built-in Chromecast. To support fast content streaming, the TCL Class 4-Series is equipped with lightning-fast dual-band Wi-Fi and an ethernet port for a stable connection. There’s also Bluetooth, so you can easily link this TV with a soundbar or headphones.

The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV has everything you need to take your content-viewing experience to the next level. You can pick up this TV for an incredible price at Best Buy right now. It’s available for just $600, which is a massive $230 off the standard price of $830. Hit that Buy Now button below as soon as possible — this deal could end at any time.

