The Prime Day 2021 date has been revealed, and while we can’t guarantee exactly what’s going to be discounted (or by how much), we do have some key insight into what’s likely to be on sale. That’s because we can take a look at the best-selling products from last year’s Prime Day deals and evaluate what was so popular back then. After all, Amazon is always keen to discount those products that you’re most likely to buy, and we can’t see this year being any different. While new gadgets are released regularly, we still see the same brands and names pop up on best-selling tech product lists every year.

Read on while we take a look at what items are very likely to be discounted again on Prime Day, and we tell you all about why they’re worth paying attention to. If you see something at a good price and you can’t resist snapping it up right now, we won’t blame you if you hit the buy button immediately.

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum — $199, was $250

No one likes doing the household chores but this iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum means you won’t have to worry about vacuum cleaning. It might not feature on our look at the best robot vacuums but Roomba as a brand is mentioned significantly. The device is perfect for everything from carpets to hard floors or tackling pet hair. A three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from your surfaces, with dual multisurface brushes working together to do all the hard work for you. A suite of sensors helps the robot navigate your home without any difficulty. It’s a real timesaver.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro are always a popular hit with anyone looking for great quality earbuds. The earbuds offer adaptive EQ so the music you’re listening to is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear for a superior experience. Alongside that is active noise cancellation for immersive sound and a transparency mode for when you need to listen out for things again. Sweat- and water-resistant, they’re particularly useful for working out or going for a long walk.

The Amazon Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker for good reason. It’s super compact so it fits into small spaces while still being very practical. You can use it to ask Alexa all kinds of things while also streaming music from your favorite streaming services or opting to listen to the radio. You can even use it to call almost anyone, hands-free, or control your smart home, all via the power of your voice.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $40, was $50

Amazon’s most powerful streaming media stick, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes it easy to watch all your favorite streaming shows. Slot it into your TV and you can watch content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and much more. Combined with a 4K TV, you can watch plenty of content in 4K too with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ also included. It’s a great way to upgrade your viewing experience.

Thinner and lighter than before, the Kindle Paperwhite is a great way to enjoy reading even if you’re at the pool or in the bath. That’s because it’s now waterproof so you won’t have to worry about any splashes disrupting your experience. With a flush-front design and 300 psi glare-free display, it reads just like real paper, even in bright sunlight. A built-in adjustable light is helpful wherever you’re reading too. If you’re wondering whether to go for the Amazon Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite, our comparison piece will help you out.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener — $29, was $30

If you’ve ever wanted a superior garage door opener, this is the gadget for you. The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener makes it simple to open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone. In particular, it’s useful for allowing deliveries to be taken via your garage wherever you are, or simply streamline you returning your car to safety. You can even connect it to Google Assistant or IFTTT to give you more functionality.

The Amazon Smart Plug makes everything you plug into it much smarter than before. It works with Alexa so you can enjoy voice control to any outlet, allowing you to do all kinds of things such as scheduling lights, fans, and appliances so they turn on and off automatically. You can even control them remotely when you’re away via the Alexa app. It’s a great way of making your home smarter for far less than buying additional appliances.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is a useful device for when you want to add all your favorite streaming apps to your non-smart TV. Besides enabling you to watch shows from Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, and much more, it also has a long-range wireless receiver so it works well if you need extended range and a stronger signal in your home. You can also your voice to search across channels and more, making it super convenient.

The mighty Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 has 10 functions so it performs admirably as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, steamer, warmer, sterilizer, and it’ll even sauté food too. Everything can be initiated via preset cooking programs so it takes seconds to get started. Its larger relative, the Instant Pot Ultra 6 features in our look at the best Instant Pots thanks to all these great options.

A powerful robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is a great way of cleaning your home with minimal effort. It has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multisurface brushes like other Roombas. Where it gets even better is its adaptive navigation system and its auto-adjust cleaning heads so that it can automatically adapt its height to effectively clean your carpets no matter how varied they may be. You can instruct it with your voice via Google Assistant and Alexa too.

Amazon Echo Show 8 — $80, was $130

An HD smart display, the Amazon Echo Show 8 offers all the benefits of an Echo speaker with the advantage of an 8-inch HD screen so you can also manage your day visually too. Thanks to the screen, you can get Alexa to show you movie trailers or TV shows, as well as use it to video call your friends and family. It’s ideal to place in the kitchen with support to follow step-by-step recipes from Food Network Kitchen. You can even turn it into a digital photo frame.

It might not be the most exciting of gadgets to pick up in the Prime Day sales but this Amazon 5W USB charger is ideal for when you want to recharge your Kindle or Fire tablet via a power outlet rather than via USB. It’s compatible with most devices with a micro-USB port so it’s sure to be useful at various points during your daily life.

One of the best headphones out there right now, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II offer exceptional noise cancellation with three levels to choose from encompassing a variety of different situations. Alongside that is fantastic music playback with balanced audio performance at any volume. It’s also Alexa-enabled so you can speak to your headphones to change music or glean information. It’s everything you could want from headphones at this price.

Compact yet powerful, the Blink Mini is an indoor plug-in smart security camera that means you can always keep an eye on key areas of your home. Able to record 1080P HD footage indoors, it has motion detection and two-way audio so you can receive alerts on your smartphone whenever something strange has occurred. It takes minutes to set up making it one of the most efficient indoor security systems available right now.

Prone to missing it when someone comes around? A Ring Doorbell means you’ll always receive notifications to your phone whenever someone rings your doorbell. Thanks to its recording video, you can see them as well as talk to them from wherever you’re located. It’s a great security feature as well as an effective method of making sure you never miss an important visitor again. Our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide goes into detail about why they’re such great additions to your home.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations