Best Deals Today: Get a 70-inch TV for $500 and more

Now’s an incredible time to be a shopper: We’ve just had the 4th of July sales, and Prime Day deals are right around the corner, making July the best time to take home must-have tech, home appliances, and more at rock-bottom prices before Black Friday in November. We’re here to help, tracking all of the sales in real-time, cataloging the best deals you can shop today right here.
Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $559, was $599
A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.
Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $249
The AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant, offer active noise-canceling to block out background sound, and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $200, which isn't quite the $159 we saw them for on Black Friday, but it's a nice discount if you can't wait until Prime Day next week.
