 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Best Deals Today: Get a 70-inch TV for $500 and more

Josh Levenson
By

Now’s an incredible time to be a shopper: We’ve just had the 4th of July sales, and Prime Day deals are right around the corner, making July the best time to take home must-have tech, home appliances, and more at rock-bottom prices before Black Friday in November. We’re here to help, tracking all of the sales in real-time, cataloging the best deals you can shop today right here.

LiveLast updated July 05, 2022 6:27 AM
Josh Levenson
50 minutes ago

Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $559, was $599

LumaFusion app used on the iPad Air 5.

A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.

Josh Levenson
53 minutes ago

Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $249

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

The AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant, offer active noise-canceling to block out background sound, and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $200, which isn't quite the $159 we saw them for on Black Friday, but it's a nice discount if you can't wait until Prime Day next week.

Editors' Recommendations

Comparing security camera subscription plans

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-cam kit

Best 4th of July sales still available: Save on TVs, Apple and more

Open boxes revealing a range of tech purchases including a camera, tablet, smart speaker, laptop, headphones and more.

Both gamers and audiophiles will want Asus’ latest dual-mode earbuds

Asus ROG Cetra earbuds with case and optional cable.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro proves that Asus remains the mobile gaming king

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro seen from the back.

Best Prime Day Security Camera Deals for 2022

amazon slashes prices on new deals for arlo home security camera systems pro 2 wireless system with siren 1

Ark 2: Release date, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more

People riding a T-Rex in Ark 2.

Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far

Apple Watch Series 7 sitting on top of an iPhone 13 Pro.

The MacBook Air M1 changed my relationship with laptops forever

MacBook Air sitting on a table in an airport.

‘Wordle’ today, July 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#381)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Japan suffers horrendous phone network outage for most of the weekend

Man using smartphone while standing on balcony overlooking nighttime city skyline.

Best Dell laptop deals for July 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Check out NASA’s skywatching tips for July

The Milky Way viewed from Earth.

Don’t miss these refurbished MacBook deals — from $292

A stack of MacBooks is pictured from the top down.