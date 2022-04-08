Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!

At Best Buy, you can pick up some fantastic budget offerings from Asus. There’s even a laptop that’s on sale for just $180. You can also find one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals on the Lenovo website, with a major discount on the IdeaPad Flex series. There are also some great Dell laptop deals on its website, including one of the best gaming laptop deals you’ll find online. Keep reading to discover what makes these computers worth picking up.

ASUS 14-inch Laptop — $180, was $230

It’s amazing how low the prices are on entry-level laptops these days. You can get some of the best budget laptops for under $200, like this 14-inch ASUS computer. Unlike other devices in this price range, this particular computer runs the newest Windows 11 Home, which means you have access to full versions of apps like the Microsoft Office suite. In addition, it’s equipped with a surprisingly speedy Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is more than enough to handle general tasks like web browsing, word processing, and streaming content. One of our favorite things about this laptop is the design, which has the look and feel of a much more expensive device. The Rose Gold color, in particular, has a beautiful look — with both the palm rest and exterior colored in a light-pink hue. You’ll be able to take this laptop to your local cafe or library in style, especially because of its surprisingly excellent battery life. You can pick up this 14-inch ASUS laptop at Best Buy for a discount. Hit the Buy Now button or you might miss out!

ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook — $189, was $369

ASUS is well-known for making some of the best Chromebooks, like this 17.3-inch laptop. Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range that have small screens that are difficult to work on, this particular laptop has an enormous display that you’ll love for both productivity and content consumption. The screen is a 17.3-inch Full HD display with solid colors, brightness, and detail, making it the ideal laptop for budget-conscious people who love to watch videos. Another benefit of the large form factor is the spacious keyboard with a number pad, perfect for getting work done throughout the day. Despite its size, this computer weighs only 5.34 pounds and measures 0.78-inch thick. Powering this device is an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, which is perfectly capable of running Chrome OS without any hitches. There’s also a built-in HD webcam with a microphone if you need to hop into quick video calls throughout your workday. This is the perfect time to pick up this Chromebook; you can get it at Best Buy today for $180 off.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $245, was $305

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a great bet if you want a more future-proof device. Inspiron laptops are renowned for their exceptional value and build quality at wallet-friendly prices, and the Inspiron 15 3000 is a fantastic example of that. It’s equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor and runs Windows 11 Home, which means you have access to all the most essential productivity apps. Despite its low price point, you’ll find a 128GB m.2 NVMe SSD, giving you lightning-fast boot times into the OS. It also has excellent longevity thanks to its moderately-powered processor and large battery. There’s also a 15.6-inch, 60Hz display with decently thin bezels around the edges. The thoughtful balance between price, performance, and design makes this one of the best budget laptops you can get within this price range. You even get some room for expansion — this laptop comes with three USB ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card slot, and replaceable slots for the SSD and Wi-Fi card. Hit the Buy Now button below to get this laptop at a $60 discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 — $330, was $440

You don’t have to break the bank to get a solid convertible device, especially when there are laptops like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 around. While Lenovo’s best 2-in-1 laptops are in the Yoga series, the IdeaPad Flex 3 has many of the best features found on Yoga laptops. The most striking thing about it is its design, with a sleek, metallic exterior that makes it look like a much more expensive laptop. Its hinge is sturdy and durable, which is essential for a convertible that you’ll constantly be flipping around into different modes. The display is also surprisingly impressive. It’s an 11.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with a touchscreen, so you’ll be able to browse the web, watch videos, and read articles without using a mouse and keyboard. To run everything, there’s an Intel Pentium N5030 processor — a quad-core chip with decent performance for general productivity tasks. There’s also a 720p webcam for hopping into video calls on Zoom or Skype. You can pick it up at Lenovo at a discount for a limited time only! Hit the Buy Now button below and get this laptop while it’s still available.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $784, was $1,085

The best gaming laptops tend to be upward of $1,000, so this Dell G15 is such a huge bargain. It’s equipped with powerful internals, capable of running some of the hottest modern titles at solid frame rates. Under the hood is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor, a six-core 12-thread chip that’s more than capable of running virtually anything you throw at it. There’s also 8GB of 3200MHz memory and a speedy 512GB m.2 NVMe SSD. However, the most crucial component in any gaming laptop is the GPU. The Dell G15 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, one of our favorite entry-level GPUs. Not only can you get upward of 100 frames per second on competitive titles like Valorant, League of Legends, and Overwatch, but you’ll have solid future-proofing for game releases in the years to come. There’s also an excellent selection of ports, with three USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort, HDMI, and an RJ45 Ethernet slot for stable wired internet. This is an excellent option for people looking to get into the world of PC gaming, and you can get it at Dell today for a significant discount.

