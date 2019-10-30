Amazon cuts $99 off the price of Jabra Elite and Nuheara true wireless earbuds

Having to constantly untangle cords or deal with the discomfort of over-ear headphones can be a nuisance while moving about — whether you’re commuting, working out, or just going about your daily routine. That said, more and more people are switching to true wireless earbuds.

If you are looking for a quality pair of earbuds to gift for the holidays or to accompany you on your quest to true wireless freedom, check out the highly rated Jabra Elite 65t and Nuheara IQbuds. Both pairs are enjoying nice price cuts on Amazon right now, which let you in on a cool savings of as much as $99.

Jabra Elite 65t, black — $136

The Jabra Elite 65t are designed to deliver superb performance both in music and conversation. An excellent Bluetooth connectivity allows you to take calls and listen to music without having to worry about audio dropouts. During calls, your voice is conveyed clear and crisp, thanks to the four-microphone technology that gives effective wind noise reduction. There’s also a background noise filter to further enhance call quality while keeping you aware of the surroundings.

Whether you’re using them with your Apple or Android device, the Jabra Elite 65t let you listen to your music the way you want it. Sound signature can be personalized via the Jabra Sound app’s equalizer settings. What’s more, the earbuds are outfitted with integrated controls for convenient adjustment of settings. A simple touch of a button will answer a call, adjust the volume, or pause the music.

IP55 rated against water, sweat, and dust, you can use these true wireless earbuds even during your toughest workout sessions. They can run for up to 5 hours on a single charge and even up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case. Score the black variant of the Jabra Elite 65t today on Amazon for only $136 instead of the usual $170.

Nuheara IQbuds, black and silver — $200

What sets the Nuheara IQbuds different from other true wireless earbuds is its speech amplification and noise control technology. Together, they let you hear what’s going on clearly no matter the environment you’re in. Whether you’re in a noisy restaurant, in a classroom far from the instructor, or in a gym, they can be configured to augment your hearing so you can focus on the sound you want to hear. Don’t mistake them as medical hearing aids, though; these earbuds’ primary purpose is to help control ambient sound and boost speech simultaneously.

On top of this intelligent speech and noise control technology, the Nuheara IQbuds also offer phenomenal sound for music and videos. Simply pair them to your Android or iOS device and start listening to your favorite tunes or watch your movies privately. You can also wear them in the rain or during intense, sweaty workouts, thanks to the NanoProof water protection that coats their internals.

The Nuheara IQbuds can keep you powered for five hours of continuous Bluetooth streaming. The included charging case can provide 15 hours of battery life, ensuring that you have enough juice even when you’re on the go. Don’t pass up the chance to grab these intelligent true wireless earbuds for only $200 on Amazon. Order today and walk away with $99 in savings.

