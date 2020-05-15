Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 is on sale for just $200 — today only

As they say, it happens. If you find yourself faced with the prospect of shelling out hundreds to replace that shiny new Samsung Galaxy S20 because you flushed it down the toilet or forgot it was sitting on top of your car when you drove off, we got you. It’s one of Best Buy’s better early Memorial Day sales and is easy on the pocketbook.

Until the end of the day Friday, Best Buy is slicing $150 off the Samsung Galaxy A50, making it a much more affordable $200. You’ll need to activate it with a partner carrier — either Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint (with Sprint, it’s offering this device for $175 with a new line) to get the price. Have T-Mobile? No worries — just buy it without activation — you’ll only spend $50 more, and it’s better than the A20 currently on T-Mobile’s website at the same price.

Of course, you don’t have to destroy your high-end phone to take advantage of this deal (we actually hope that isn’t the case). This is an excellent alternative to the monthly payments that can lock you into a carrier, and is cheap enough to be paid off all at once. Since it’s unlocked, it’s usable on any carrier — including prepaid carriers.

The A-series Galaxy phones are Samsung’s entry-level value phones, all with low retail prices. While you’re missing the 5G capabilities of the latest S series models, phones like the A50 still boast an impressive feature set for the price.

The Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, with 64GB of onboard storage. It’s no slouch either, with an eight-core 2.3GHz processor with 4GB of RAM — enough to run most apps without issues — and an included microSD slot allows you to add up to 512GB of storage for just about anything you can think of.

The 4,000mAh battery gives you enough power to make it through the day without having to charge, although this particular model does not have wireless charging.

All in all, it’s a great phone at an outstanding price and a good option for both the budget-minded and the more clumsy among us. But like we said at the beginning, act fast because this is only a one-day deal.

