The cord-cutting revolution continues at a rapid pace, with people increasingly switching from traditional cable and satellite TV services in favor of online streaming. Smart TVs with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity help make this easier than ever, but another reason to opt for online streaming is that it enables you to enjoy your movies, shows, music, and more from virtually any capable smart or mobile device, not just your television.

For this sort of mobile streaming, you’re likely best served with an unlimited data plan, and Verizon is offering a nice bundle deal that lets new wireless customers score a month of YouTube TV on them. New users who activate a smartphone on Verizon’s Unlimited plan can enjoy one month of YouTube TV streaming on Verizon — a $49.99 value. After the first month, YouTube TV just costs $49.99/mo* . Read on to find out more about Verizon’s Unlimited data plan, YouTube TV streaming, and how you can save.

With the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network being rolled out across select areas of the country, now is a good time to sign up for an unlimited data plan to take advantage of this up-and-coming technology. Verizon has been at the forefront of the 5G rollout in the United States, and its excellent network speed makes Verizon Wireless one of the best ways to stream content online via services like YouTube TV (particularly on mobile platforms like 5G capable smartphones) with minimal interruptions such as lag or dropped connections. Even if 5G hasn’t been introduced in your area yet, you can still take advantage of Verizon’s excellent 4G LTE connectivity for 4G capable devices.

This offer for new Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers includes one month of YouTube TV, a premium streaming service made for cord cutters who may be paying more for traditional cable or satellite television. More and more people are turning to online streaming for enjoying their entertainment, and YouTube TV offers live streaming from more than 70 networks, including live sports, local news, and more, with no cable box or streaming devices required.

You can score one month of YouTube TV on them when you sign up a for a qualifying Verizon Wireless Unlimited plan starting at $70 for one line per month* (and everyone in the family can get the plan they need with our new Mix & Match plans). You can get the first month of YouTube on Verizon Wireless when you purchase a new smartphone on its Unlimited service. After your one-month trial of YouTube TV is up, the streaming service costs $49.99/mo*, and you’re free to cancel at any time.

