Walmart cuts up to $230 off these Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TVs

Each year, TV manufacturers are releasing different versions of their product lines to keep up with the newest trends in technology. And whenever a new model of 4K TV comes out, it is almost inevitable that it arrives with a hefty price tag. However, this is clearly not the case with the Vizio brand. If you’re looking for the latest affordable 4K TV without spending over $1,000, these Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TVs are the most suitable TV sets we can recommend for you.

Available in 55 and 65 inches, Walmart reduced the price of these 2019 model 4K TVs by 28% and 20%, respectively. You can get the Vizio 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV for only $598 instead of $828 (less $230), or you can order the much bigger Vizio 65-inch M-Series 4K Smart TV instead for only $798, and save $200 from its original price of $998. If these prices are still too steep for you, Walmart is offering a flexible payment scheme of $59 a month for the 55-inch model and $79 per month for the 65-inch one, both over 12 months.

The latest Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV is among the first in its kind to use the innovative quantum dot technology that produces the cinematic color concentration of over one billion shades. This version has a Cinemawide Black Bar Detection method that immediately identifies video formats in ultra-wide 21:9 ratio, and darken the top and bottom black bars to achieve lower levels of black. The Dolby Vision HDR feature reveals a wider set of colors, so you’ll feel a complete cinema experience in the convenience of your own home.

This 2019 4K TV model boasts Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 that supports Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast. It grants you more alternative ways to watch the latest films via screen-casting content from Apple or Android gadgets, and sharing it on the huge display. The Vizio WatchFree also features more than a hundred of original channels including news, sports, and other live TV channels.

Whether you want an average or the larger screen, the Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K TVs got you covered. While it normally sells at $828, you can snatch the Vizio 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV now for only $598, and enjoy an awesome $230 discount. But if you’re eyeing on the larger variant, you can bring the Vizio 65-inch M-Series 4K Smart TV to your home today for only $798 and keep $200 from its $998 asking price at Walmart.

Looking for other great stuff? Check out our TV buying guide and other TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations