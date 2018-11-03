Digital Trends
Walmart kicks off Black Friday with a home gym discount

Jenifer Calle
By
walmart home gym deal homegym

As the holidays inch ever nearer some of the biggest retailers, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to name a few, are unveiling their Black Friday and Cyber Monday plans. While we can expect a lot of deals on electronics, some other great offers such as exercise equipment, are also worth noting. Since the end of the year is often the time when we set personal resolutions, make living a healthier lifestyle one of them with an at-home gym. Why wait for the new year to get started? Walmart has the best deal on a home gym, to lead you on your way.

Walmart is discounting Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym with High and Low Pulley System to $197, which is $42 less than its normal price of $239. This machine comes with free shipping and is the best deal for this versatile home gym on the internet right now. Most home gyms can range anywhere from $250 or more so this is a great markdown for a home gym that gives the muscles of both your upper and lower body a solid workout. The home equipment is durable but it also comes with a 90-day repair and replace warranty.

Getting to the gym on a regular basis can be time consuming and involve costly memberships. A home gym makes it easier to live a healthier lifestyle when all you need to enjoy a complete workout is right in your home. The biggest advantage of having your own home gym is that you can exercise at any time that is convenient for you, which is perfect if you have a busy schedule and can’t make it to the gym.

The XRS 50 is built to target arms, chest, back, and legs. Other than its very affordable price, its best feature is its 112 pounds of vinyl weight stack that allows for up to 280 pounds of resistance, which is enough for even the most regular gym goer. It also comes with an exercise manual created by a professional trainer.

Don’t wait for Black Friday to grab this versatile machine.

