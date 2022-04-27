 Skip to main content
Way Day 2022: Save on appliances like refrigerators and washers

Jennifer Allen
By
KitchenAid kitchen appliance suite

Wayfair’s biggest sales event of the year — Way Day — is upon us for the next two days and this is the perfect time for you to shop if you’re looking to buy new appliances for your home without spending a fortune. One of the focuses of Way Day is on cheap kitchen appliances with big discounts across the board. Hit the button below to check them out in full.

Way Day only runs for two days, beginning April 27 and ending about 3 a.m. ET tomorrow (April 28) so you’ll need to be quick to find the best offers. As with any sale, some items may go out of stock before the end of the event so if you see something you like, you need to tap that buy button immediately.

Wondering what kind of appliances are on sale? Well, there’s a little bit of everything. We’re talking everything from refrigerators to microwaves. It’s a smart idea to read up on the best refrigerator brands before you dive into making a major purchase for your kitchen. Following that up with a look at the best refrigerators is wise, too, so you know exactly what to look for while you search. After all, even on sale, a refrigerator is an expensive purchase so you don’t want to make a mistake here.

In a similar way, this is the time to read up on the best oven ranges if you’re seeking out a new oven through the Way Day sales. If you’re looking a little smaller, Way Day often has great deals on the best air fryers so you’ll be able to enjoy deep frying food in a far healthier way than before for less.

Alternatively, away from the kitchen, you may be thinking of snapping up a cooling gadget so read up on how to choose a portable air conditioner if that’s your plan.

Simply put, Wayfair has a ton of different appliances on sale as part of its two-day event — Way Day. Check out its main launch page for major appliances to find out more about what may appeal. Be quick though — the sale ends April 28.

