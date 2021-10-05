Considering Amazon has just kicked off its Black Friday deals super early, with a ton of great offers, it makes sense to take stock and see who else is getting ready for the upcoming holiday season. What will Walmart and some of the other retailers be doing, for example? The current Amazon Black Friday deals are juicy, but if you really want to find the best of the best deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals guide. There is certainly a lot more to come, including from Walmart.

Our money is on the retailer doing the same as it did last year. If you don’t remember, Walmart hosted three sale events throughout November offering several ways to get great deals and prices. They had some deals go live a little earlier, and others weren’t available until closer to the actual Black Friday date — the day after Thanksgiving here in the U.S.

When does Walmart’s Black Friday sale officially start?

Walmart is one of the best places to shop during Black Friday sales, and this year shouldn’t be any different. Of course, Amazon has already kicked off some pretty amazing deals, which just means there’s a lot of competition — cue the holiday deals blowout! The problem is that there are many shortages, supply chain issues, and when it comes to online shopping, we may see shipping delays — they’re already happening! It does make waiting around for sales to go live a little more stressful. If you plan out your shopping right, you’ll be able to grab most of what you need early and see it arrive on time for the holidays. It’s also likely that most of Walmart’s best deals will be available online and sitewide, vastly reducing the need to visit stores.

If you are ready to start now, luckily, there’s a lot to choose from! If you’re looking for a new computer, for yourself or a student, you can start with Black Friday Tablet deals, Black Friday iPad deals, Black Friday Laptop deals, and some Black Friday Chromebook deals. If you’d rather spring for a new pair of headphones there are some excellent Black Friday headphone deals, or Black Friday AirPods deals. Then there are Black Friday smartwatch deals, Black Friday TV deals, and, honestly, we’ll stop there because we could keep going and build a ridiculously long list. Basically, you can find almost anything on sale if you know where to look!

Where is the best place to shop?

It depends on what you’re looking for, as you undoubtedly know, all the major retailers offer an excellent selection of deals and discounted items. That said, Walmart is generally known for some pretty awesome TV deals, including 4K UHD and smart streaming-ready TVs, which it offered last year. We can also expect to see some crazy deals on video games, toys, appliances, and a bevy of other products and home goods. We recommend keeping an eye out for new offers, and not just at one place over another because a lot is coming down the pipeline.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations