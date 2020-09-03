Where to pre-order Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch

As many Nintendo fans have no doubt found out, Mario is set to receive a host of new games to mark 35 years since his initial creation. One of the most notable inclusions is Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch, which is a collection of three classic titles — Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. While not ground-up remakes, each remaster is said to be optimized for the hybrid console, which means higher resolutions, new screen ratios, and added Joy-Con support. Also included is an in-game music player which allows users to play 175 tracks from each game, even while their Switch console is turned off.

What’s even better is the collection is out in just over two weeks on September 18. The downside is this is the lack of time players have to secure a copy. To add to the pressure, Nintendo has announced that the title is a limited-run until March 31, 2021. What this means is that the game is available both digitally and physically until then but after that, its future is unknown. This undoubtedly puts a lot of pressure on Nintendo fans, especially physical game collectors who want to secure a copy of the game for launch. Nintendo announced that the game will be up for pre-order from September 3. However, retailer information is scarce and Nintendo’s website simply states the information is coming soon. That doesn’t mean some retailers haven’t already put their orders up.

Outside of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars announcement, a remaster of the Wii U version of Super Mario World which is set to come with an all-new expansion titled Bowser’s Fury. The title is expected to arrive on February 12, 2021. A Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. edition is also expected arrive later this year on November 13. The unique collector’s item will come loaded with Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover.

Additionally, a real-world version of the classic racing game is set to arrive on October 16 called Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. The hybrid game comes packed with a physical kart, in which players can create their own tracks and use the Switch to race around their own house. Custom courses can be created and using a built-in camera, the kart responds to boosts by speeding faster in the real world and even stops when it’s hit with an item.

