Prime Day is here, and among the current Prime Day deals is a steal of a deal for movie lovers. The XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector is discounted by a massive $250 at Amazon right now, bringing its price all the way down from $649 to a modest $399. One of the best Prime Day projector deals you’ll come across today, this discount includes an additional $100 savings unique to Prime Day. A $399 sale price on a bite-sized and incredibly capable high-definition projector is going to be tough to beat any day of the week, so click over to Amazon now to capitalize on this Prime Day deal.

Why you should buy this Full HD projector

Whether you’re looking to have a movie night with the family or you want to host a viewing party under the stars, the best home theater projectors make doing so a fun, immersive experience. The XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector has many of the great features to look for in a great home theater projector, including an impressive Full HD picture. It’s able to project movies and all of your other favorite content at full 1080p resolution, and with 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It’s capable of presenting anything you may want to watch with vivid colors and sharp contrast on a screen up to 100 inches.

When it comes to how to watch your favorite content, the XGIMI MoGo Pro is able to connect to external devices using Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB 3.0. HDMI makes it easy to connect devices like Blu-ray players, cable boxes, and the Apple TV, which we think is the best streamer you can buy. In fact, it connects easily to many of the best streaming devices, including Google Chromecast and the popular Amazon Fire TV Stick. But the XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector doesn’t stop at external connections. It also features Android TV, which makes it possible to download apps directly to the projector. These include apps such as YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max, among many others.

The XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector is a particularly enticing option if portability is something you need in a new projector. Like all of the best portable home theater projectors, it has a built-in battery that provides at least two hours of use on a single charge, and built-in Harman Kardon speakers allow for a full moviegoing experience. The XGIMI MoGo Portable Projector is a great option whether you’re looking to build your own outdoor theater, or if you want a way to watch movies while camping, barbecuing, or gathering in the back yard for any reason at all. And like all great home theater projectors, if you just want to set it up in the living room and kick back with some content, it can handle that too.

