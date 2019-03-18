Digital Trends
Gaming

Everything we know about Apex Legends season 1 Battle Pass

New character Octane makes an entrance with the first Apex Legends Battle Pass

Steven Petite
By
Octane | Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 Wild Frontier Coming March 19

Respawn and EA have announced that season one of Apex Legends will commence March 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Called Wild Frontier, it will bring a new Legend, loot, and events to Kings Canyon. To fully participate in Wild Frontier, you need to buy the Season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about the pass.

Battle Pass vs. Battle Pass Bundle

EA is selling two versions of the Battle Pass. The standard Battle Pass costs 950 Apex Coins ($9.50), while the Battle Pass Bundle will set you back 2,800 Apex Coins ($28). The bundle grants you an XP jump, advancing you 25 season levels instantly. This allows you to unlock the level rewards for the first 25 levels right away.

Basically, you’re paying three times as much to get loot, namely cosmetics, before everyone else. While we don’t think it’s worth it considering season one is expected to last about three months, you have the option.

Apex Coins can only be purchased with real money. You cannot earn them in game.

Leveling up earns you loot

apex legends season one battle pass wild frontier coming march 19 1 rewards 12621

According to EA, the Battle Pass features more than 100 unique rewards, including weapon skins, banner frames, and XP boosts. Each time you level up, you earn new loot.

If you purchase the Battle Pass midway through the season, the game will take into account the levels that you’ve already earned. This includes if you decide to buy the Battle Pass Bundle. You’d earn rewards for the next 25 levels.

If you’re looking to acquire all the loot in season one, the final reward is a skin for the Havoc energy rifle.

All of the loot you earn in season one stays with you when the season ends.

Instant Legend skins for buying

Octane | Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 Wild Frontier Coming March 19

Buying the Battle Pass instantly unlocks three skins: Lifeline Revolutionary, Wraith Survivor, and Mirage Outlaw. All three of these skins look appropriately “wild,” but Wraith’s is objectively the best.

Octane joins the fight

Octane | Apex Legends Battle Pass Season 1 Wild Frontier Coming March 19

The next legend, Octane, hasn’t exactly been a well-kept secret. EA has finally confirmed that he will be the first post-launch legend to drop into Kings Canyon. Although Octane is joining the game on the same date the Battle Pass arrives, it doesn’t appear that he is part of the battle pass.

Though not confirmed, we imagine Octane will unlock for the same price as Caustic and Mirage: 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. So if you’ve been saving up your Legend tokens, you could be in luck. Otherwise, Octane will likely cost you an additional $7.50 on top of the price of the Battle Pass.

Octavio “Octane” Silva blew off his own legs after “a record-breaking gauntlet speed-run.” Now he has prosthetics and looks like one of the Psychos from the Borderlands franchise.

Despite losing his legs, he still has a need for speed. His Adrenaline Junkie tactical ability lets him move faster by trading some health. But he can make up for that with his passive, which regenerates health when not taking damage. Octane’s Launch Pad Ultimate deploys a jump pad that lets him and his squad launch into the air.

Earn some rewards without the Battle Pass

Even if you don’t purchase the Apex Legends Battle Pass, you’ll still have a chance to unlock some season one rewards, including a Wild Frontier Legend skin for Octane, five Apex packs, and 18 Wild Frontier stat trackers that record season goals and accomplishments. Battle Pass owners can also earn those same rewards.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apex Legends cheaters reportedly being kicked out with permanent hardware bans
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best mechanical keyboards corsair k95 2
Gaming

Get Corsair’s best mechanical keyboard at a decent discount

From March 17 to 23, you can get one of the best mechanical keyboards around at a great price. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is normally $200, but this week you can pick one up from Amazon for $160.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Overwatch League teams will host home games starting in 2020

Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer revealed plans for the teams to start hosting games in their home cities next year. The teams will play half of their games at home and the other half visiting other teams.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One S
Gaming

How do the revised Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite battle royale building tips and tricks 18 10 47 am 3
Gaming

Our Fortnite: Battle Royale building tips and tricks will help you survive

Fortnite: Battle Royale sets itself apart from PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with its building mechanics. From gathering resources, to making cover on the fly, to building towers, here is how to build like a pro.
Posted By Steven Petite
hp omen mindframe headset review 3
Computing

HP’s Omen Mindframe headset keeps your ears chill, but might leave you lukewarm

The Omen Mindframe headset uses HP's FrostCap technology to keep ears cool during long gaming sections. While it delivers on keeping ears cool, it forgets some of the essentials of a quality gaming headset.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
apex legends cheaters permanent hardware ban
Gaming

Apex Legends cheaters reportedly being kicked out with permanent hardware bans

Respawn Entertainment has reportedly started issuing permanent hardware bans against Apex Legends cheaters. The studio is raising the bar on how cheating in online multiplayer games should be dealt with.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be compatible with Google Chrome

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be supported by Google Chrome, according to a new commit spotted by 9to5Google. The code is likely related to Google's Project Stream game streaming service.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
hearthstone next expansion rise of shadows
Gaming

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows shines the spotlight on Warcraft villains

Rise of Shadows, the next expansion for Hearthstone, will shine the spotlight on villains. The set will kick off the Year of the Dragon with 135 new cards and two mechanics, and will start the game's first-ever year-long storyline.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
playstation vr 2017 review front angle
Gaming

New Sony patent suggests a wireless PSVR headset could be on the way

Images and documents in the Japan Patent Office appear to suggest that Sony is planning a wireless version of the PlayStation VR headset. It isn't clear which system it will be used for.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 mk11raiden
Gaming

Get over here! All the details on next week’s Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta

Mortal Kombat 11 will hold its closed beta period from March 28 through March 31, giving those who pre-ordered the game the chance to check it out prior to its official launch in April.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon deal steelseries acrtis 3 gaming headset nintendo switch steelseriesswitch
Gaming

Amazon drops a deal on SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Amazon is currently running a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset, which is compatible with Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, mobile, and virtual reality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite