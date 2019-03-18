New character Octane makes an entrance with the first Apex Legends Battle Pass

Share

Respawn and EA have announced that season one of Apex Legends will commence March 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Called Wild Frontier, it will bring a new Legend, loot, and events to Kings Canyon. To fully participate in Wild Frontier, you need to buy the Season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about the pass.

Battle Pass vs. Battle Pass Bundle

What others call dangerous, Legends call Tuesday. Season 1: Wild Frontier coming at 10:00AM Pacific tomorrow: https://t.co/2ppF4L1WfM pic.twitter.com/ee17eJsCBy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2019

EA is selling two versions of the Battle Pass. The standard Battle Pass costs 950 Apex Coins ($9.50), while the Battle Pass Bundle will set you back 2,800 Apex Coins ($28). The bundle grants you an XP jump, advancing you 25 season levels instantly. This allows you to unlock the level rewards for the first 25 levels right away.

Basically, you’re paying three times as much to get loot, namely cosmetics, before everyone else. While we don’t think it’s worth it considering season one is expected to last about three months, you have the option.

Apex Coins can only be purchased with real money. You cannot earn them in game.

Leveling up earns you loot

According to EA, the Battle Pass features more than 100 unique rewards, including weapon skins, banner frames, and XP boosts. Each time you level up, you earn new loot.

If you purchase the Battle Pass midway through the season, the game will take into account the levels that you’ve already earned. This includes if you decide to buy the Battle Pass Bundle. You’d earn rewards for the next 25 levels.

If you’re looking to acquire all the loot in season one, the final reward is a skin for the Havoc energy rifle.

All of the loot you earn in season one stays with you when the season ends.

Instant Legend skins for buying

Buying the Battle Pass instantly unlocks three skins: Lifeline Revolutionary, Wraith Survivor, and Mirage Outlaw. All three of these skins look appropriately “wild,” but Wraith’s is objectively the best.

Octane joins the fight

The next legend, Octane, hasn’t exactly been a well-kept secret. EA has finally confirmed that he will be the first post-launch legend to drop into Kings Canyon. Although Octane is joining the game on the same date the Battle Pass arrives, it doesn’t appear that he is part of the battle pass.

Though not confirmed, we imagine Octane will unlock for the same price as Caustic and Mirage: 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. So if you’ve been saving up your Legend tokens, you could be in luck. Otherwise, Octane will likely cost you an additional $7.50 on top of the price of the Battle Pass.

Octavio “Octane” Silva blew off his own legs after “a record-breaking gauntlet speed-run.” Now he has prosthetics and looks like one of the Psychos from the Borderlands franchise.

Despite losing his legs, he still has a need for speed. His Adrenaline Junkie tactical ability lets him move faster by trading some health. But he can make up for that with his passive, which regenerates health when not taking damage. Octane’s Launch Pad Ultimate deploys a jump pad that lets him and his squad launch into the air.

Earn some rewards without the Battle Pass

Even if you don’t purchase the Apex Legends Battle Pass, you’ll still have a chance to unlock some season one rewards, including a Wild Frontier Legend skin for Octane, five Apex packs, and 18 Wild Frontier stat trackers that record season goals and accomplishments. Battle Pass owners can also earn those same rewards.