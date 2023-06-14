 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You need to buy this Mortal Kombat II arcade game while it’s $50 off

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re putting together a game room, man cave, or just need something cool to round out a corner of your office, Best Buy is offering a $50 discount on a Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game. It’s made by Arcade1Up, which makes several of these throwback arcade-style games. This Mortal Kombat II would regularly cost $500, but right now you can take it home for $450.

Why you should buy the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game

If you’ve taken on all of the best PC games and are looking for a new challenge, the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II arcade game offers a chance to see what you’re made of on an older platform. Mortal Kombat was a smash hit in the 1990s, with Mortal Kombat II being a worthy followup.

Both are included with this arcade game, as are 12 other classic games, including Rampage, Joust, Gauntlet, Rooter Tapper, Bubbles, Defender, and Paperboy. With a Wi-Fi connection you can even see how your high scores measure up to other retro gamers out there.

Related

One of the coolest things about the Mortal Kombat II arcade game is its authentic arcade look. It’s made to look just like the arcade games of the 1980s. The light-up marquee will draw attention in any room, and the 17-inch color monitor makes gameplay as fun as it was when all of these games were new.

It has a classic arcade joystick and buttons for gameplay, and integrated speakers round out the experience. This isn’t going to provide the kind of immersive gameplay you’ll get by pairing your home theater setup with a PlayStation 5 or even a Nintendo Switch, but it will immerse you in the thrill of classic gaming as experienced at movie theaters and pizza parlors in the days of old.

The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game is good for a $50 savings at Best Buy right now, as it’s marked down to $450 from its regular price of $500. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up in store within one hour.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Asus ROG Ally vs. Steam Deck: only one choice
Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck sitting next to each other.

Asus' Steam Deck challenger, the ROG Ally, is available now. I've had a chance to test it fully for our ROG Ally review and now can properly compare it to the Steam Deck. And it's clear Asus has a compelling device on its hands.

The ROG Ally is faster and supports more games than the Steam Deck, but it still has some issues with usability. It's not the fabled handheld gaming PC many have been waiting for, but it does enough to push past the Steam Deck while costing around the same price.
It's all a matter of price

Read more
Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023
A Xaurips from Avowed.

Xbox came off one of its best showcases of all time by holding another that got even more detailed about the games that were announced. Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 was a slower-paced show that went a lot deeper into some of the games present at the June 11 event. It's featured Xbox Game Showcase titles like Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator - Dune Expansion, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Towerborne, and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

There were some reveals that were exclusive to this show as well, like DLC for High on Life, an update for Hi-Fi Rush, and some new indie games. It was a surprisingly packed show for being a secondary event. For those who want to know everything that was revealed, we've rounded up every announcement made at Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 right here.
High on Life DLC High on Knife revealed
HIGH ON KNIFE DLC TEASER TRAILER

Read more
These are the PC games pushing people to buy more RAM
Crucial Ballistix Sport LT DDR4 RAM inside a computer.

The latest games are more demanding than ever -- even top PCs struggle with the latest AAA releases. In that never-ending arms race for frames, gamers have responded by upgrading their PCs and not only the processors and graphics cards. Memory, both VRAM and system memory, needs upgrading for the latest games too.

Here are some of the most demanding games forcing gamers to upgrade their RAM.
Returnal

Read more