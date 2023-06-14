If you’re putting together a game room, man cave, or just need something cool to round out a corner of your office, Best Buy is offering a $50 discount on a Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game. It’s made by Arcade1Up, which makes several of these throwback arcade-style games. This Mortal Kombat II would regularly cost $500, but right now you can take it home for $450.

Why you should buy the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game

If you’ve taken on all of the best PC games and are looking for a new challenge, the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II arcade game offers a chance to see what you’re made of on an older platform. Mortal Kombat was a smash hit in the 1990s, with Mortal Kombat II being a worthy followup.

Both are included with this arcade game, as are 12 other classic games, including Rampage, Joust, Gauntlet, Rooter Tapper, Bubbles, Defender, and Paperboy. With a Wi-Fi connection you can even see how your high scores measure up to other retro gamers out there.

One of the coolest things about the Mortal Kombat II arcade game is its authentic arcade look. It’s made to look just like the arcade games of the 1980s. The light-up marquee will draw attention in any room, and the 17-inch color monitor makes gameplay as fun as it was when all of these games were new.

It has a classic arcade joystick and buttons for gameplay, and integrated speakers round out the experience. This isn’t going to provide the kind of immersive gameplay you’ll get by pairing your home theater setup with a PlayStation 5 or even a Nintendo Switch, but it will immerse you in the thrill of classic gaming as experienced at movie theaters and pizza parlors in the days of old.

The Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Game is good for a $50 savings at Best Buy right now, as it’s marked down to $450 from its regular price of $500. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up in store within one hour.

