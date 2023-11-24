 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I review games for a living. This is the one you should buy this Black Friday

Tomas Franzese
By
Cal wielding his blue lightsaber and walking with BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor key art.
EA / EA

I review a whole lot of new video games each year. So when one sticks with me long after I’ve beaten it, that’s an indication of a truly great game — doubly so if it’s a AAA release. That doesn’t always happen with the games to which I gave the highest and lowest scores; it can happen with any game. A good example of this is 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. I gave the game a four-star review in April, and it’s been one of the most memorable games for me in 2023, a year that had tons of fantastic games.

This Black Friday, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be discounted to , a massive discount from its usual $70 price tag. In a time when a lot of Star Wars content has been inconsistent in terms of quality, as a game critic, I highly recommend picking up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at a discounted price this Black Friday.

The second entries in Star Wars sagas have a habit of being very distinct and meaningful, whether that’s because they hit high heights like The Empire Strikes Back and The Mandalorian season 2 or were divisive like The Last Jedi and EA’s Star Wars: Battlefront II. Survivor continues this trend, but ends up in that positive camp. It’s a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (it’s helpful, but not necessary to play beforehand) and continues the story of Cal Kestis, who is once again expertly played by Cameron Monaghan of Shameless fame.

Don't Miss:

Like its predecessor, Survivor is inspired by Metroidvania and Soulslike titles when it comes to gameplay, but is much bigger in scope. Much of the game takes place on the planet of Koboh, a sizable world full of areas to explore and secrets to find. Difficulty and accessibility options also make the game as easy or as difficult as you want it to be; Survivor can provide an overwhelming Jedi fantasy or a grueling action game experience. In a year full of great sequels, it’s another follow-up that improves upon its predecessor in all the right ways.

Although its gameplay is enjoyable, the story Survivor tells is why the game has stuck with me months after launch. Survivor tells a markedly darker Star Wars tale about how people find hope, purpose, and the will to survive in what is undoubtedly one of the cruelest times of the Empire’s reign. I don’t want to spoil much, but the game’s major characters — Cal, Cere, Merrin, Bode, and Dagan — all have different, compelling storylines.

Like the Andor series on Disney+, this is one the most humanistic Star Wars adventures ever, and definitely the best story ever told in a Star Wars video game. The game’s ending is one of my favorite conclusions of the year and elicits a lot more powerful emotions than I expected. Over half a year after I’ve rolled credits on Survivor, I still find myself thinking about this game specifically quite a bit whenever Star Wars comes to mind.

Survivor is a massive AAA game that’s part of a franchise you probably recognize. Those surface-level qualities alone already make it a decent recommendation. But even though it wasn’t as widely recognized at The Game Awards as sequels like Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Alan Wake 2, know that from a narrative standpoint, this is one of the most captivating AAA experiences you can play this year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is discounted to $30 starting November 22 at Walmart.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Should you shop the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S Black Friday deal?
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

With so many Black Friday deals on the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, you're probably already wondering which console you need in your life. Even discounted, neither console is super cheap so you want to make the right decision for your situation. We've already picked out the best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals along with the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. To further help you, we've picked out our favorite deals and taken a closer look at what might be best for you.
Microsoft Xbox Series S -- $250, was $300

The Microsoft Xbox Series S is the perfect secondary console. Confused? Don't be. It's the console to snap up so you can play the best games on Xbox Game Pass without needing a PC or anything more expensive. If you've already got a PlayStation 5, it's the perfect accompaniment. If this is your first current gen console, you'll also appreciate how despite being tiny, the Microsoft Xbox Series S packs a lot of power with gameplay up to 120 fps, backwards compatibility with Xbox One games, and useful features like Quick Resume so you can dive straight back in quickly. It uses most Xbox One accessories so it's a simple upgrade. This is a digital only console with no disc drive but that's where Xbox Game Pass will give you plenty of options with the console coming with three months subscription to start you off.

Read more
This Asus ROG gaming laptop is over $600 off for Black Friday
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop with Forza Horizon 5 on its screen.

If you want to upgrade your gaming laptop because you're still stuck playing video games on a laptop that's not designed for it, you wouldn't want this year's Black Friday deals to pass without taking advantage of the available discounts. Here's an offer that's highly recommended -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, originally priced at $1,620, is on sale from Best Buy at $619 off. You'll only have to pay $1,001, which still isn't cheap by any means, but it's an impressive price for this powerful machine. You're going to have to hurry though, because stocks may already be gone by tomorrow as this is a clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 isn't going to have any issues running not just the best PC games, but also upcoming PC games with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it will be a while before you need another upgrade.

Read more
Which is the best PS5 console Black Friday deal to buy?
ps5 new faceplate colors galaxycollection hero 0

Black Friday deals are the best time of the year to buy a PlayStation 5. There are some fantastic offers going on now that the PlayStation 5 slim revision is out and stock issues for the console seem to be finally behind us after a long time of issues. If you've been looking out for great Black Friday PS5 deals, we're here to help. We've picked out two of the best below and taken a look at what each offers. Read on while we take you through everything you might wish to consider, along with some advice on which console deal is best. No matter what you choose -- you're scoring an awesome new games console for less than usual.
PlayStation 5 Disc Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle -- $499, was $560

Snap up this bundle and you get one of the best games of the year but you stick with the original PlayStation 5 which was very recently retired in favor of the slimmer model. It's still the PS5 we all know and love, but it's a bit bulkier than the slim while having slightly less storage space which can be rectified with one of the best SSDs for the PS5. There's also the delight of the adaptive triggers on the controller which work brilliantly alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 so you can feel more immersed in all the web-slinging that's going on. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is regarded as one of the best PS5 games around right now thanks to offering a compelling storyline and fantastic action. This time around, you can switch between playing Peter Parker and Miles Morales so it's great for Marvel fans. 3D spatial audio is available for the game so you get a truly immersive experience aurally too. Much of the fun comes from leaping around New York City with truly gorgeous graphics drawing you into the game world.

Read more