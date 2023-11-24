Black Friday is the perfect time to get your game on. There are a lot of great discounts out there for gamers, and several of the most popular gaming systems on the market are among them. A new gaming console also makes a great gift idea, and you’ll find the likes of Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation among the best Black Friday deals taking place today. So whether you are getting some early holiday shopping done or are a gamer looking for a new platform of games to dive into, here are some impressive Black Friday deals on gaming consoles.

Xbox Series S starter bundle — $249, was $300

The Xbox Series S is several years old now, but it still holds up as an all-digital gaming platform. The Series S offers the ability to play Xbox games without the need for any discs or cartridges. It’s an entirely digital console, and all of your favorite games will be accessed digitally. You can also access your favorite content this way, as the Xbox Series S allows you to stream your favorite platforms in 4K. It has built-in access to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and much more. The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable platforms, with the Series S offering more affordability due to its all-digital interface. This starter bundle is one of the best Xbox Series S Black Friday deals you’ll find on Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 deluxe bundle — $300, was $368

The popularity of the Nintendo Switch often kept it from seeing substantial discounts throughout the year, but when you bundle it with Mario Kart 8 — one of the best Switch games — and three free months of access to Switch Online, it becomes one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals pretty easily. The Switch has a 6.2-inch touchscreen you can set up for multiplayer gaming, but you can also plug it directly into a TV and play. The Switch is highly regarded as a gaming platform for young people and families, as access to Nintendo’s universe of characters and numerous multiplayer games are popular draws.

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle — $350, was $418

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is another Nintendo title we find to be among the best Switch games. Here’s it’s bundled with the Nintendo Switch OLED, a more recent release of the Nintendo Switch that offers the premium image quality of an OLED display. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate checks in at a price of $60, and this bundle includes three months of free Switch Online access, which is an $8 value. You’re getting both of these for free with this bundle. Whether this is a gift for yourself or someone else, you can get to work immediately after opening with hours upon hours of fun fighting through characters such as Mario, Link, Kirby, Yoshi, and Pikachu, among many others.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle — $439, was $560

The Xbox Series X is sort of the big brother of the Series S. While the Series S offers an all-digital gaming option, the Xbox Series X utilizes both digital and disc gaming. This is a console that could make a great gift for the ultimate gamer, or for anyone looking to have some fun with their home theater. This bundle includes one of the most anticipated games of the year, Diablo IV, so you’ll be able to start playing right upon breaking the Xbox Series X open. This bundle also includes a 1TB custom SSD, making it one of the more enticing Xbox Series X Black Friday deals you’ll find.

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle — $499, was $560

If you haven’t made the jump from the Sony PlayStation 4 the PlayStation 5 yet, this bundle is one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals for doing so. The PS5 console itself is a significant upgrade over previous PlayStation generations. It offers faster load times with 1TB of SSD storage, haptic feedback with the included DualSense wireless controller, and next-generation gaming immersion with adaptive triggers and 3D audio. This bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, whose predecessor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, is one of the most popular PS5 titles and one of the best PS5 games.

