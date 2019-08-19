Gaming

Every game shown during Nintendo’s indie showcase at Gamescom 2019

Gabe Gurwin
By
every game nintendo indie showcase gamescom 2019 trine 4

Nintendo kicked off the Gamescom 2019 festivities this year with its Indie World showcase, a recorded video presentation that features trailers and details on nearly 30 different upcoming Switch games. Some of these titles are potential sleeper hits, while others are acclaimed indie games coming to Switch for the first time. If you missed out on the action, we’ve compiled some of the biggest titles announced below along with a list of all the other indie games shown during the presentation.

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

The Xbox and PC exclusive Ori and the Blind Forest seemed like a perfect fit for the handheld Switch, and Microsoft seems to have thought so, too. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition is the same great action-platformer released on the other systems, playable for the first time on a Nintendo console. It arrives on the Switch on September 27.

Eastward

Previously announced for PC and Mac, Eastward is a gorgeous adventure game filled with exploration, combat, and goofy characters. It’s from Chucklefish, which assisted in the development of Stardew Valley, and the game seems to have much of the same charm as everyone’s favorite retro-styled farming role-playing game. Eastward will be available in 2020.

Superhot

One of the most innovative first-person action games of all time is now on Nintendo Switch. Yes, we do mean now, as it’s available today! Superhot blends elements of puzzle games with traditional first-person shooting by only having time move when you move, and it packs it all up in a lovely cyberpunk story that fans of The Matrix will adore.

The Touryst

A block-style adventure game that looks like it was created from an ’80s-inspired LEGO set, Shin’en’s The Touryst is a bizarre title that looks to be full of mysteries. You can venture to a local arcade and play classic racing games, or dive into the sea and meet sea monsters. A science-fiction twist seems to be at the heart of it. The Touryst is out this November.

Hotline Miami Collection

Devolver Digital’s excellent Hotline Miami and its sequel are now available on Nintendo Switch. The tough-as-nails top-down shooters test your ability to think on your feet and make the most of your combat opportunities while questioning your violent actions the entire way. It’s the perfect collection to play after finishing Katana Zero, an indie title from Devolver also available on the Switch.

These are just a few of the many games shown during the Indie World Showcase. The remaining titles that were shown are listed out below:

  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Freedom Finger
  • Röki
  • Torchlight II
  • Skater XL
  • Youropa
  • Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
  • Skellboy
  • EarthNight
  • Blasphemous
  • Close to the Sun
  • Cat Quest II
  • Spiritfarer
  • Trine 4
  • Creature in the Well
  • One Finger Death Punch 2
  • Best Friend Forever
  • PHOGS!
  • What the Golf?
  • Kine
  • Hybercharge: Unboxed
  • Northgard
  • Sparklite
  • Munchkin: Quacked Quest

