Our final Nintendo Switch 2 reveal predictions

The day is almost upon us. After years of speculation, we’re very close to an official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. Thank goodness for that, as we’ve been locked in a tidepool of fake leaks and rumors for far too long. The new console hype cycle can be fun in moderation, but the long road to Nintendo’s next console has only become more exhausting over time. We had AI companies faking its release date for clout, hardware manufacturers sharing 3D printed mock-ups, and every so-called insider on the planet flinging out conflicting information.

It’ll all come to an end soon when Nintendo reveals its new console. While that’s a relief, there is something bittersweet about it. The mystery of a new gaming device is part of the fun. What will it look like? What games will launch with it? Will it be backward compatible? These are the kinds of questions make for fun social fodder; I’ve had plenty of speculative conversations with friends over the past two years. In some twisted way, I’ll miss that once reality sets in.

So consider this the closing of a chapter — a final hurrah. I’m tossing my final Nintendo Switch 2 reveal predictions out into the abyss. Why? Because it’s the last time we’ll be able to do this for a few years, when PlayStation 6 rumors start cropping up. It’s every gaming enthusiast’s rite of passage to wildly speculate and laugh at their hubris later. This is your last chance to participate in a historically eye-rolling hype cycle. Go wild.

No hardware surprises

There’s only one thing I believe I can say confidently about the Switch 2 so far: I don’t expect it to surprise anyone. At this point, we’ve seen several leaks that have detailed everything from the system itself to its new Joy-Cons. While there’s been some variation here and there, they’ve all pointed to the same reality: The Switch 2 is going to be a souped-up Switch with very few new tricks. We can expect to see its rumored magnetic controller rails, optical sensors in its Joy-Cons, and a new button underneath its right joystick. Aside from those new features, don’t expect much else. In all likelihood, we’re going to get a straight iteration on the original Switch with a modest power boost. Maybe we’ll get some extra tricks like AI upscaling to achieve 4K when docked, but keep your expectations in check. This isn’t going to be the same game changer that the Switch was in 2017.

A new 3D Mario and Mario Kart 9

We’re likely going to see a whole mess of games revealed alongside the console, even if Nintendo saves that for its own showcase next month. I have plenty of guesses as to what might be on tap, including some real left-field hopes, but let’s start with the obvious: Mario. I expect Nintendo’s flagship mascot to play a major role in the Switch 2’s first year, with two games likely to show up. The first is the next 3D Mario game, which is feeling more and more like a lock considering that the series’ last mainline 3D game, Super Mario Odyssey, launched in 2017. I’ll go one step further, though, and predict that we see Mario Kart 9 as well. Nintendo historically loves launching its systems with a multiplayer game and no game would have a greater impact than the sequel to the Switch’s bestselling game. It’s been over 10 years since Mario Kart 8 debuted, so Nintendo has had plenty of time to figure out a follow-up.

Ring Fit Adventure 2 surprises

What other Nintendo originals will we see? We can reasonably assume that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A will get a major spotlight, but what about unannounced games? Will we see rumored reveals like a new Donkey Kong game? It’s possible, but I’ll throw a curveball out there: Ring Fit Adventure 2. The first Ring Fit Adventure game was a bit of a slow burn for Nintendo, launching during an experimental 2018, but not gaining its full momentum until 2020. That was when COVID-19 lockdowns turned it into a must-have fitness tool. I imagine Nintendo will want to capitalize early in the Switch 2’s life, showcasing how its console will be compatible with accessories. Nintendo has had a very long time to study what worked during the Switch’s lifetime and I expect you’ll see those learnings represented in a safer year one game lineup (don’t expect Arms 2, folks).

Baldur’s Gate 3 leads third-party support

Nintendo has historically had a weird relationship with third-party partners, but the company repaired any strained relationships it had during the Switch era. Third-parties were eager to get their games on the Switch and that’s held true through the system’s entire lifespan. You can expect to see that continue on the Switch 2, as more powerful hardware opens the door for even more ports that don’t have to make as many compromises. There have been lots of rumors about what games we might see on Switch 2, from Halo: The Master Chief Collection to Red Dead Redemption 2.

I’ll throw my own left-field guess into the mix: I’m putting money on a Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch port. Developer Larian was an early supporter of the Switch, so there’s a connection there already. Plus, Nintendo used Skyrim as its big third-party game to sell the Switch to “hardcore gamers” during its reveal. Baldur’s Gate 3 would have the same effect. Plus, it might be the perfect game to sell the Joy-Cons’ rumored optical sensor, showing how mouse-heavy PC games can translate to Nintendo’s system.

The DS era comes to Switch Online

Speaking of that optical sensor, I imagine Nintendo will want to really sell that feature if it’s the Switch 2’s only real innovation. There are a few ways to do that, but I imagine one may be an expanded Switch Online. While the service is unlikely to change much, I can see a world where Nintendo DS games come to its retro game library. Those games could take advantage of the any potential Joy-Con mouse mimicking to simulate the touchscreen experience on a TV. It’s high time that Nintendo finds a way to preserve its DS era hits. The Switch 2’s reveal seems like as good a time as any to do so in a way that shows what the new hardware has over the old Switch.

A $350 price tag

While lots of details about Nintendo’s next console have leaked, one major question remains: How much will it cost? Historically, Nintendo likes to keep its consoles inexpensive to court a more casual market. I imagine it’ll try to do the same with the Switch 2, but the reality is that hardware is more expensive than it was in 2017. It’s hard to imagine a more powerful Switch launching for $300 in 2024, especially as the threat of incoming tariffs hang over the video game industry. Still, Nintendo will want to keep its cost of entry lower than a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, giving it a bit of flexibility. At best, I expect to see the final device retail for $350. That would put it on par with the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is achievable considering that the new system isn’t expected to have an OLED display. That may be wishful thinking, but don’t expect it to cost you more than $400.