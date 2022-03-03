Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 13 quests and how to complete them

Fortnite chapter 3, season 1 is nearing its end, but there are still challenges left to complete. For week 13, there are a number of quests that require you to collect items, deal damage with weapons, and plenty more.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the new challenges, with walkthroughs to complete each of them in Fortnite.

Season 1, week 13 quests

Using Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters, Swing Under an Arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge (1)

Use a Chug Splash at a Gas Station (1)

Throw a Med Kit, Bandages, or any Shield Potion While Sliding (3)

Open Produce Boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound (5)

Gather Metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores (100)

Damage Opponents with the Striker Pump Shotgun (200)

Collect Bars (300)

Season 1, week 13 quest guide

Using Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters, Swing Under an Arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge (1)

There are a few ways to complete this challenge, but we advise visiting Behemoth Bridge between Covert Cavern and Shifty Shafts. The map above shows its specific location (thanks, Fortnite.gg). On the underside of the bridge is a set of Spider-Man web-shooters, so grab them, then jump off and swing beneath the same bridge. If done correctly, the game will immediately notify you.

Use a Chug Splash at a Gas Station (1)

As you play, be on the lookout for chug splashes, which are items used to restore shields. When you find one, be aware of the nearest gas station, and try to plan a route to get there safely. As you can see on the map above, there are plenty of gas stations around the map, but the center area has lots of options, giving you the freedom to rotate there as the gas comes in. Simply get close to the gas station (right next to the pumps or building) and use the chug splash to complete this one.

Throw a Med Kit, Bandages, or any Shield Potion While Sliding (3)

Here’s a weird one. For this challenge, you need to throw a medkit, bandage, or shield potion while sliding, which is not something you’d normally do in a typical match. To complete the challenge, you need to throw three items, but any combination of the aforementioned healing materials will do. By this point, you should be familiar with sliding and throwing items, but in case you aren’t, we’ll explain. After you’ve collected enough healing items, get to a steep slope and click in the right stick while running. You’ll then enter a slide, so navigate to the healing item you’d like to throw, hold the left trigger to aim it, and throw with the right trigger. As long as you throw it while sliding, you’ll earn credit. Repeat this two more times to complete the challenge.

Open Produce Boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound (5)

While Sleepy Sound might be a safer place to land since it’s usually not busy, we tend to gravitate towards Condo Canyon. Either way, pick one of these areas and loot all the buildings you can find. Inside will be little boxes of fruits and vegetables. To finish this challenge, you need to open five of them, but don’t worry if you can’t find enough within the same match since your progress carries over. There are plenty of buildings at each location so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding produce boxes. Your main issue will be coming across other players who could eliminate you before you complete the challenge, so play it safe if you don’t want to worry about opponents.

Gather Metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores (100)

The safest and easiest method to completing this challenge is to visit Wreck Ravine, which is located to the west of Logjam Lumberyard on the far shore of the island in between two hills (hence the name). There are few large metal containers you can farm for metal and you should definitely be able to gather 100 metal in one go. You can, of course, land at the other locations but Wreck Ravine is usually safest since it’s so far out of the way.

Damage Opponents with the Striker Pump Shotgun (200)

While pump shotguns aren’t necessarily the meta during this season, you’ll need to use one to complete this challenge. The tricky part is getting your hands on the Striker pump shotgun since finding it comes down to luck, so just make sure you loot as much as possible. During week 12, there was a challenge for collecting treasure using Nathan Drake’s map and it seems like you can get a Striker from the chest, so if you’re having trouble finding the weapon, try using this method. Once you find it, you can prioritize damaging opponents. If you’re struggling, try playing a team-based mode, down the opponent, and finish them with the shotgun to make your life easier.

Collect Bars (300)

Collecting gold bars is something you’d probably do while playing naturally, but if you want to prioritize completing this challenge, we advise completing a bounty. You can also find gold bars in safes, which are scattered around the map. There are a ton of them in Tilted Towers, but this area is typically pretty busy, so your mileage may vary. If you use a combination of cracking safes, defeating enemies, and completing bounties, you’ll complete this one in no time. You might even get lucky and eliminate a player who had a lot of gold bars on them, so try to take out as many opponents as possible.

