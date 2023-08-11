 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite: How to find Cursed Llamas and use the Techniques they drop

Billy Givens
By

Continuing with the trend of anime crossovers, Jujutsu Kaisen has come to Fortnite, bringing with it a new reward track and a fresh collection of themed challenges. But perhaps the most fun addition is the two exciting curse powers that players can now find and use in matches as part of the Break the Curse! event. If you want to get your hands on these Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Techniques, you’ll first need to find some Cursed Llamas on the Chapter 4 Season 3 battle royale map. Here’s how to find Cursed Llamas and how to use the Techniques they drop.

How to find Cursed Llamas

Screenshot showing a Cursed Llama exiting a rift
Epic Games

Much like the normal llamas that have populated Fortnite‘s battle royale map for years, Cursed Llamas can spawn in a variety of random places. Since there are no guaranteed spawn points, you’ll just need to play until you eventually find one. Luckily, these special llamas will show up on your map when they spawn to give you a heads-up about where you can treat them to some bullets. When you round one up, shoot them like any other llama until they pop and drop you some healing and utility items alongside both of the new Mythics: the Hollow Purple Technique and Straw Doll Technique.

Recommended Videos

How to use the Hollow Purple Technique

Fortnite character casting Hollow Purple
Epic Games

You can find the Hollow Purple Technique by defeating a Cursed Llama, but it can also sometimes be found as part of the normal loot pool. This power has three charges and is on a 20-second cooldown, meaning you can earn back a maximum of three charges per minute.

Related

When you find a Hollow Purple Technique, pick it up and then be sure it’s equipped. When pressing the fire button, you’ll charge up a giant purple orb for a short period of time before unleashing it. It will move relatively slowly in whatever direction you were facing when you fired it, destroying structures and dealing damage to everyone in its path. This makes it an extremely useful tool for getting opponents out of buildings or clearing a forested area to keep them from hiding behind trees.

How to use the Straw Doll Technique

Fortnite character using the Straw Doll Technique
Epic Games

You can find the Straw Doll Technique by defeating a Cursed Llama, but it can also sometimes be found as part of the normal loot pool. This item has three uses and is on an eight-second cooldown, so you’ll be able to earn back a maximum of three charges every 24 seconds.

When you find the Straw Doll Technique, pick it up and equip it, then use the fire button to sling cursed nails at your opponents. These deal a small amount of damage with the initial hit on a foe, then it deals a big chunk of AOE damage a few moments later when the projectile explodes. This makes it especially useful for surprise attacks against tightly grouped opponents and can ensure you start any fight at an advantage.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to beat Mother Mind in Remnant 2
Three characters shoot at a boss in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 comes with a pretty substantial number of bosses to take on across its various biomes, and some playthroughs will yield different encounters than others. So if you come across The Nameless Nest in Yaesha during your travels, you'll soon find yourself facing off against an optional boss named Mother Mind. This huge creature looks pretty scary, and if you're not sure how to handle the fight, it can put an end to the battle quite quickly by making you fall to your death. However, we'll share with you some tips for taking on Mother Mind and making the most of its big, ugly weak spot so you can drop this monster and get on with your business.
How to beat Mother Mind
Mother Mind is a mix between a standard DPS-driven boss battle and a mechanics-based encounter, meaning you'll need to dish out plenty of damage while also watching out for the enemy's special move that can send you spiraling down to an instant death. Because of this, be sure you're prepared to stay mobile and understand how to sprint and jump before entering the door to the creature, as you're going to be doing a lot of both.

The boss battle against Mother Mind takes place in a large, circular arena with a total of four stone platforms. You'll walk through the door facing the boss, and you can instantly begin firing at the cross-shaped weak spot on his face, getting in as much damage as possible right off the rip. If you have the Hot Shot weapon mod (or any mod that will grant additional damage per bullet), the beginning of this fight is a great time to pop it and move things along.

Read more
How to beat The Corrupter in Remnant 2
Remnant II Many Faces boss fight.

As you push through each of Remnant 2's biomes, you'll eventually come to a point where you'll have to face down one of its two possible final bosses. In the case of Yaesha, you're likely to run into The Corrupter, a hulking monstrosity that floats around the back of a battlefield and lets its guardian construct do most of the fighting for it. Whether you're tackling this tricky showdown alone or with some friends, it can be quite a doozy if you're not sure how to counter some of the mechanics coming your way. In this guide, we'll tell you how to strike down The Corrupter once and for all so you can head to your next destination.
How to beat The Corrupter
The Corrupter is located in The Great Bole in Yaesha, and you'll be facing the monster down in an arena that consists of three long stone walkways that are hovering in the sky. Falling from any of the walkways will result in instant death, so this fight is as much about careful footing as it is actually fighting.

The boss itself is floating around at the very far end of the arena, but it will spawn a guardian construct on one of the pathways that will follow you around. If you damage the guardian construct's head enough, it will eventually fall. This will cause The Corrupter to use some of its own health to heal the guardian construct. However, you can also just shoot at The Corrupter to deal direct damage to it. Depending on the method you use to kill The Corrupter, you can earn one of two rewards:

Read more
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
A man trying to saw another man in half with a circular blade.

As you work your way through the multiple challenging and mysterious biomes in Remnant 2, you'll discover a wide variety of important items that will find their way into your inventory. Most of these are used to solve puzzles, open doors, or otherwise engage with the game world in some way. But if you've come across the Severed Hand and wondered why you haven't found a use for it yet, there's a good reason for that. We'll share what to do with the Severed Hand below.
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
When you're trudging through The Great Sewer, you may come across the Severed Hand, which you can shoot down from a cage hanging high above you. But as you continue your journey through the dank underground section of Losomn, you'll find that this item seemingly has no use to you at all. This is because it's not actually a puzzle or key at all – it's just meant to be examined. By opening up your inventory and inspecting the Severed Hand, you'll be able to interact with the ring on its finger to receive one of two different rings. Which one you get is randomized on each playthrough, so you will obviously need to find the Severed Hand multiple times to get them both, which you can do by rerolling Losomn at the World Stone.

The two rings you can receive are:

Read more